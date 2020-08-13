Edna Elaine Orrell, nee Travelute, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 14, 1926 in Lincoln, NE died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at New Athens Home For The Aged, New Athens, IL.

Edna was a retired schoolteacher from Shiloh Village School District 85. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL, Illinois Education Association, and the National Education Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lewis and Edna Sofia, nee Forke, Travelute, her husband, Robert Dean Orrell, whom she married in Beloit, KS on July 31, 1955 and who died on Feb. 13, 2017, a daughter, Jennifer Carrier, and three brothers, Ward, Charles, and Nate Travelute.

Edna is survived by her daughters, Janis E. Orrell of Mascoutah, IL, Janet D. (Bill) Stewart of Trophy Club, TX; five grandchildren, Dana (Greg) Gaston, Johnathon (Ashton) Orrell, Ryan (Becky) Stewart, Scott (Kathy) Carrier, Jeff (Jill) Carrier; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; Donald (Geraldine) Orrell, Doyle (Donna) Orrell; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn., 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the funeral home and observe social distancing.

Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 and from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL