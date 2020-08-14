City of Mascoutah 2020 Oil & Chip Program

Street From To Pheasant Bend Hunters Trail Quail Point Quail Point Pheasant Bend cul-de-sac Fox Run Fuesser Rd asphalt section N Lebanon St Main St Harnett St Oak Street Railway Lebanon St Dere Bere Drive Harnett End Michelle Drive Dere Bere Dr cul-de-sac Cheryl Drive Dere Bere Dr cul-de-sac Harnett Jefferson Independence Independence St Harnett Oak Oak Street Jefferson John John Street E Corrington E Patterson Corrington Street John Independence Donaphan St John August August Street Donaphan Main Bernard Street Poplar Main Poplar Street Bernard August Oak Street Bernard August Patterson Street August Bernard Patterson Street Bernard John Green Street August John Green Street Independence Jefferson Church Street John End Mine Road Main South End August Street Main State Bernard Street Main South St John Street Main South St Independence St State L&N South Street Jefferson Mine Rd George Street Mine South St George Street Jefferson S Independence Phillips Street Jefferson S Independence Warner Street Jefferson S Independence Independence St L&N Verner Independence St Verner South End Verner Street Jefferson Independence S. Lebanon Street Phillips South End S. Market Phillips Railway S Railway Street L&N South End @ City Limit Union Street Railway West End Sewer Plant Road Brickyard End Brickyard Road Daniel South End Industrial St S 6th End N County (Sportsmans Rd) N County End 5th St Poplar South End Progress Parkway Concrete West End S. Jefferson Verner St South End

There will be temporary road closures during oil and chip sealing. The City plans to reopen each street as soon as oil and chip sealing is complete. Please plan to park your vehicle on adjacent streets or lots during these temporary road closures. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience during this construction activity.