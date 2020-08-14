| logout
City of Mascoutah 2020 Oil & Chip Program
The City of Mascoutah will be oil and chip sealing various streets August 24th through August 26th, 2020 (in the case of inclement weather, August 27th and 28th). Following is the list of streets that will be oiled and chipped this year:
|Street
|From
|To
|Pheasant Bend
|Hunters Trail
|Quail Point
|Quail Point
|Pheasant Bend
|cul-de-sac
|Fox Run
|Fuesser Rd
|asphalt section
|N Lebanon St
|Main St
|Harnett St
|Oak Street
|Railway
|Lebanon St
|Dere Bere Drive
|Harnett
|End
|Michelle Drive
|Dere Bere Dr
|cul-de-sac
|Cheryl Drive
|Dere Bere Dr
|cul-de-sac
|Harnett
|Jefferson
|Independence
|Independence St
|Harnett
|Oak
|Oak Street
|Jefferson
|John
|John Street
|E Corrington
|E Patterson
|Corrington Street
|John
|Independence
|Donaphan St
|John
|August
|August Street
|Donaphan
|Main
|Bernard Street
|Poplar
|Main
|Poplar Street
|Bernard
|August
|Oak Street
|Bernard
|August
|Patterson Street
|August
|Bernard
|Patterson Street
|Bernard
|John
|Green Street
|August
|John
|Green Street
|Independence
|Jefferson
|Church Street
|John
|End
|Mine Road
|Main
|South End
|August Street
|Main
|State
|Bernard Street
|Main
|South St
|John Street
|Main
|South St
|Independence St
|State
|L&N
|South Street
|Jefferson
|Mine Rd
|George Street
|Mine
|South St
|George Street
|Jefferson
|S Independence
|Phillips Street
|Jefferson
|S Independence
|Warner Street
|Jefferson
|S Independence
|Independence St
|L&N
|Verner
|Independence St
|Verner
|South End
|Verner Street
|Jefferson
|Independence
|S. Lebanon Street
|Phillips
|South End
|S. Market
|Phillips
|Railway
|S Railway Street
|L&N
|South End @ City Limit
|Union Street
|Railway
|West End
|Sewer Plant Road
|Brickyard
|End
|Brickyard Road
|Daniel
|South End
|Industrial St
|S 6th
|End
|N County (Sportsmans Rd)
|N County
|End
|5th St
|Poplar
|South End
|Progress Parkway
|Concrete
|West End
|S. Jefferson
|Verner St
|South End
There will be temporary road closures during oil and chip sealing. The City plans to reopen each street as soon as oil and chip sealing is complete. Please plan to park your vehicle on adjacent streets or lots during these temporary road closures. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience during this construction activity.