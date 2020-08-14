City of Mascoutah 2020 Oil & Chip Program

The City of Mascoutah will be oil and chip sealing various streets August 24th through August 26th, 2020 (in the case of inclement weather, August 27th and 28th).  Following is the list of streets that will be oiled and chipped this year:

Street From To
Pheasant Bend Hunters Trail Quail Point
Quail Point Pheasant Bend cul-de-sac
Fox Run Fuesser Rd asphalt section
N Lebanon St Main St Harnett St
Oak Street Railway Lebanon St
Dere Bere Drive Harnett End
Michelle Drive Dere Bere Dr cul-de-sac
Cheryl Drive Dere Bere Dr cul-de-sac
Harnett Jefferson Independence
Independence St Harnett Oak
Oak Street Jefferson John
John Street E Corrington E Patterson
Corrington Street John Independence
Donaphan St John August
August Street Donaphan Main
Bernard Street Poplar Main
Poplar Street Bernard August
Oak Street Bernard August
Patterson Street August Bernard
Patterson Street Bernard John
Green Street August John
Green Street Independence Jefferson
Church Street John End
Mine Road Main South End
August Street Main State
Bernard Street Main South St
John Street Main South St
Independence St State L&N
South Street Jefferson Mine Rd
George Street Mine South St
George Street Jefferson S Independence
Phillips Street Jefferson S Independence
Warner Street Jefferson S Independence
Independence St L&N Verner
Independence St Verner South End
Verner Street Jefferson Independence
S. Lebanon Street Phillips South End
S. Market Phillips Railway
S Railway Street L&N South End @ City Limit
Union Street Railway West End
Sewer Plant Road Brickyard End
Brickyard Road Daniel South End
Industrial St S 6th End
N County (Sportsmans Rd) N County End
5th St Poplar South End
Progress Parkway Concrete West End
S. Jefferson Verner St South End

There will be temporary road closures during oil and chip sealing.  The City plans to reopen each street as soon as oil and chip sealing is complete.  Please plan to park your vehicle on adjacent streets or lots during these temporary road closures.  Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience during this construction activity.

