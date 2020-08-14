Letters To The Editor: August 13 Issue

Hat’s off to Councilman Baker

Hat’s off to Council Baker for putting his contact information in a “Letter to the Editor”. Personally, I will say that I have contacted him by phone or e-mail on various occasions, and he has always responded in a timely fashion.

Mike makes a good point when he says that a citizen should contact an elected official by phone or e-mail concerning a question or comments about a local issue. Attending a City Council meeting in person gives the citizen another opportunity to voice their concerns/opinions to the entire Council.

Personal contact by phone/e-mail or attending a meeting is a lot better way to get their attention than using the Sound Off portion of the newspaper. It’s probably pretty easy to “blow off” a Sound Off comment, but with personal contact it’s much harder. The answer or explanation you get might not agree with yours, but it should give the elected leader the opportunity to explore the issue and get back to you and/or explain to you why things are done in a certain way. There are usually two sides to an issue. It’s up to the Council to make the best decision for the good of the entire community.

As Mike says, it should be our job to communicate with our elected officials and the best way to do that is by the methods he mentions. However, it’s also the job of the elected official to respond to a phone call or e-mail. That’s one of the reasons you elected them. If they don’t respond, then don’t vote for them the next time.

All of that being said, let me remind you that there will be an election next spring for the Mayor’s seat and two spots on the Council. I’ve read many comments in the Sound Off section of The Herald about how poor a job our elected officials are doing. So now is the time to “put your hat in the ring” and let us know who you are, and how you would do a better job.

Just remember that you can’t wait until next spring to decide to run for one of the positions. You will need to file a petition this fall to be on the ballot next spring. Please contact the City Clerk for more information about filing dates and other pertinent information.

I’m looking forward to seeing a good slate of candidates for next spring’s election and having another “Meet the Candidates Forum”.

-Paul Schorr

Former City Councilman

Huge Thank You From Mascoutah Library

The Mascoutah Public Library Summer reading program “Dig Deeper, Read, Investigate Discover” has come to a close. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and wanting to keep our patrons, especially the children safe, we had to do things differently this year while still providing an important library program. Every week for four weeks the staff filled up one hundred and twenty-five grocery bags with crafts, activities and treats for the children to pick up through our curbside service and enjoy at home. We also offered an Adult reading program for those sixteen years of age and older and we had fifty-two patrons participate. When the adults completed their reading requirement they were given a gift bag.

My Staff and I could not offer such a great program without the generosity and outstanding support of organizations, individuals and businesses in Mascoutah. I wish to sincerely thank all those who were so important to the success of this year’s unusual reading program .

The Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club has been an integral part of summer reading at the library for over 50 years and donates $500 to the library’s program every summer. Two individuals, who want to remain anonymous, donated $300 and $500 respectfully, to help with purchasing books and crafts. The Library was very grateful to the people in the community who took time out of their busy lives to read to the children in the program. They were: Dan Davis and Mascoutah Police Officer Sgt. Kyle Donovan.

The support the library received from businesses and individuals for prizes and rewards is exceptional. The generous contributors were: Judy Miller, Quick Stop-Mascoutah Conoco, Casey’s General Store, Sax’s Speedi Chek, Tom’s Supermarket, Mascoutah McDonalds, and Library staff.

The Library was also awarded a $250 grant from Wal-Mart Corporation.

My apologies to anyone I may have forgotten to mention and a big thank you for everyone’s support of the children enrolled in this year’s “Dig Deeper, Read, Investigate, Discover!” event. My staff and I could not put on this big production, especially with having to deal with COVID-19 limitations, without everyone’s help. Thank you all so very much!

– Marian Albers

Library Director