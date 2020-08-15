Fairview Heights Library Board Seeking New Member

By Randy Pierce

Residents of the city who have something to contribute to the community may do so by applying for an open position with the Fairview Heights Public Library Board of Trustees.

The board meets on the third Thursday evening of every month at 7 p.m. in a virtual setting, until further notice, to discuss and often act upon matters related to the operation of the library with its director, Jill Pifer.

To qualify for serving on this board, the local resident must be at least 18 years old and will be appointed by the mayor with the approval of the Fairview Heights City Council for a term of three years with reappointment possible after that time.

Applications for the non-paid trustee position must include a resume and completed form which can be found at http://www.fairviewheightslibrary.org/newsevents/.

The library’s board of trustees acts as directors of how the funds for the operation of the facility as provided by the city are handled, act as advocates for its services and plays a major role in the establishment of its policies. This board is additionally responsible for the hiring and evaluation of the library director who acts as manager of the facility and its day-to-day operations. The trustee is an entirely voluntary position because Illinois law specifies there be no compensation for serving.

Especially encouraged to apply for the trustee position are those individuals who love the library and appreciate its role as an important part of the community.

The library is located at 10017 Bunkum Road in the City of Fairview Heights Municipal Complex.