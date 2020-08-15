SIUE Grad School Presents Research Grants to Doctoral Students

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has selected nine recipients for 2020 Research Grants for Research Doctoral Students (RGRDS) awards. The RGRDS program awards small grants worth $1,000 on a competitive basis to support research endeavors and creatives activities initiated and conducted by students of the SIUE education doctorate (EdD) programs, doctor of nursing practice (DNP) programs and co-operative PhD programs to enhance their academic progress.

“SIUE doctoral students conduct original research and creative activities as part of their programs,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the Graduate School. “These projects can have wide-ranging impact, as well as produce scholarly works such as publications and public presentations. The research grants for doctoral students provide necessary resources to conduct and enhance the students’ outstanding work.”

Although faculty advisors oversee the students, the program’s purpose is to support doctoral research. Proposals are approved by the student’s major advisor. The RGRDS Review committee makes the recommendation on funding.

The following is a list of the 2020 RGRDS award recipients:

School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

Mike Toeben, of Aviston, Educational Leadership, “The Extent to which 1:1 Technology is Working at Providing a Resource that is Enhancing Teaching and Learning”

Brian Brink, of Breese, Educational Leadership, “Understanding the Principal’s Role in Teacher Education”

Kristie Baumgartner, of Brighton, Educational Leadership, “Teacher Evaluation in the PERA Era”

Pam Burroughs, of Glen Carbon, Educational Leadership, “Perceptions on Teacher Evaluations”

Julie Geers, of Jerseyville, Educational Leadership, “Educator Experiences with and Perceptions of Tracking in One Rural District”

Donald Harris, of Granite City, Educational Leadership, “Student Social/Emotional Needs with Academic Outcomes”

School of Engineering

Hamid Rostami, of Glen Carbon, Civil Engineering, “Experimental-Scale Faulty Rupture Test on Buried Pipeline Reinforced with Segmental Protective Shield”

College of Arts and Sciences

Nichol Allen, of Edwardsville, Historical Studies, “Contested Spaces and Race at the 1893 World’s Fair”

Shannan Mason, of O’Fallon, Historical Studies, “John Bartram: Merchant of Nature”

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.