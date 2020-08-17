Lebanon Man Charged With Two Counts Aggravated DUI

On Monday, Aug. 17, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric announced the charging of Teddy Weil of Lebanon with two counts of Aggravated DUI, causing the death of Donna Weil on August 15.

For the specific charges, it is alleged that on August 15 Teddy Weil operated a Ford F-150 while under the influence of alcohol in Lebanon at a time when his blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit, and in doing so, caused the death of Donna Weil, and caused great bodily harm to Pauline Ketrow. Both females are alleged to have been struck by the moving vehicle as pedestrians.

Bond was set by the Court at $75,000.00. Weil remains in the custody of the St. Clair County Jail pending further proceedings of the Court.

The case was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

Members of the public are reminded that the criminal charges against a defendant are only an allegation and not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution has burden of proving a defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.