Rep. Meier: Governor “continues to treat Chicago better than the Metro East”

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) released the following statement after Governor Pritzker announced further restrictions for Metro East businesses:

“Governor Pritzker’s announcement to enforce stricter COVID restrictions is a BIG disappointment. His administration continues to treat Chicago better than the Metro East. For example, the business interruption grants (BIG) announced last week, only 12 businesses in my district received a grant from the state compared to 101 businesses receiving a grant in a Chicago legislative district.

“Now that the Governor is further limiting capacity in bars and restaurants and requiring them to only be able to take reservations in order to serve customers. Pritzker should provide more grants to small businesses in the Metro East instead of prioritizing Chicago.

“The Governor must stop making these decisions without legislative approval, he should call a special session to address the restrictions he continues to force on the residents and small business owners in Illinois.

“To top it off, Governor Pritzker needs to fix the mess at IDES and start paying the employment benefits to those who have yet to receive their unemployment check since March!”