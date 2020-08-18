Fairview Heights Police Shut Down St. Clair Square

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, several police departments were responded to a undetermined incident at the St. Clair Square Mall. The incident appears to have happened at the food court

In a Facebook release, Fairview Heights police said they were investigating a “disturbance” at the shopping center. They were still on the scene at 4:15 p.m.

It was reported that Illinois State Police and SWAT team members were also on the scene.

At press time, the mall was still temporarily closed as police investigate. No further details are known.