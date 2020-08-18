Floyd E. Lautenschlaeger of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 94 years old.

Floyd was born October 9, 1925, in Engelmann Township, IL. He and Cecilia E. Lanter got married in 1947 at St. Pius Church in St. Louis, MO, and they were married for 73 years. Floyd and his brother Glenn had a partnership in farming for 27 years in dairy and grains. They built a famous Holstein Friesian dairy herd. In 1974 they terminated their partnership, and Floyd grain farmed until he retired in 1988. Floyd loved to farm and was very proud to be a farmer for all the years he and Cecilia farmed. Floyd and Cecilia were very active in the seniors in Mascoutah and delivered senior meals for 23 years until they moved to Red Bud, IL, in 2008. They were very active in the deaf programs in Jacksonville, IL, where their son Guy went to school for 13 years. Floyd and all his family learned sign language so that they could talk to their son Guy and all deaf people. Floyd was very active at his church Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, and he held many different church offices for many years. He was a lifetime member until they moved to Red Bud, and then he and Cecilia attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud. Floyd was very active in many farm organizations for many years, such as Southern Illinois Breeding Association, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, Mascoutah Evening Lion’s Club, 4-H Club and FFA Clubs, St. Clair County FSA for 9 years, St. Claire County Advisor’s Board, and he received a 15 year Monarch Award. He was on the Executive Board for Sanitary Milk Producers for many years until he sold their dairy herd.

In 2008, he and Cecilia moved to Red Bud, IL, to live close to their children. Floyd loved all his family and was very proud of them all. He will be missed by all his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Anita nee Seibert Lautenschlaeger; his father-in-law and his mother-in-law George and Cecilia Lanter; his son Lynn Lautenschlaeger who died in 1960 in a farm accident; his three brothers, Glenn, Warren, and Carl; brothers-in-law Norman and George Lanter, Lambert Juba, Jack Ryan; sisters-in-law Florentine Haas, Frances and Vernell Lautenschlaeger, Gert Juba, Millie Haas, Florence Lanter, Mary Lu Lanter, and Florence Ryan.

He is survived by beloved wife of 73 years, Cecilia “Woody” Lanter Lautenschlaeger, his children and sons-in-law Betty & Rocky Logston of Red Bud, IL; Alice and Gordon Arras of Columbia, IL; and Guy Lautenshlaeger of Red Bud, IL; his grandchildren and their husbands Corrina and Jeremy Stephens of Nashville, TN, Heather and Josh Ballou of Bettendorf, IA, and Crystal and Troy Peppers of Marion, IL; great-grandchildren, two great great grandaughters, many nieces and nephews, and one brother-in-law Firmin Lanter and sister-in-law Kitty Lanter.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 101 S. Railway, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or St. John Lutheran Church, 508 Bloom St., Red Bud, IL 62278.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the church and observe social distancing.

VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Nebel and Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL.

