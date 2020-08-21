Letters to the Editor: August 20 Issue

Electric Grid

Are Mascoutah residents better off because the city owns the electric grid? Think about this for a moment. The city can negotiate to buy electricity at a lower rate with or without owning the grid. So the only question is What does it cost to own the grid, maintain, and service the grid, equipment and man power. Any resident living in Mascoutah would understand that this cost would have to be added to the electric bill, but is it added. It can’t reduce the bill. Oh, I left out the insurance and liability cost of owning the grid.

I have read the very long explanation of our wonderful grid and how much better we are because of it. The mayor didn’t explain how much does it cost for the five employees in the electrical dept their trucks and equipment’s necessary to keep and maintain the grid. And the 4 million dollars we still owe on, that the city spent to bring the power in from the south, just to mention one. And now the city wants to spend even more for their grid.

If you add all the cost of supporting and expanding the grid, our electric bill would be even higher. Think about this if we didn’t have the cost of the grid we would have enough money to improve our infrastructure like sidewalk’s on main street, and others, the streets and sewers etc. This issue of the grid needs to be decided by the tax payers not just the mayor and the councilmen. And not with your (3 minutes) at a bod meeting that are allowed for any citizen to discuss any issue. That’s why they don’t come.

-James E. Saffel Sr.

Mascoutah