Mascoutah Police Report: August 7 thru August 14
Friday, August 7
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 1300 block Lincoln/Sirtak
Warrant – In State – Mascoutah Police Dept/Sirtak
Alarm – 1300 block 6th St/Bumpers
Ordinance-High Weeds/Grass – Daniel/Weck
Well Being Check – 900 block N. 10th/Bumpers
Standby/Keep The Peace – 800 block W. Main/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 9700 block Quapaw/Rettig
Intoxicated Subject – Rt. 4/Glander
Saturday, August 8
Parking Violation – Beller/Rettig
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – High School/Rettig
Vehicle Lock-Out – N. 6th/Glander
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block Jackson/Bumpers
Sunday, August 9
Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine/Glander
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak
Theft-Stolen Property-<$500 – Mascoutah Plaza/Rettig
Vehicle Lock-Out – 1600 block Concord/Glander
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Eisenhower/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – 6400 block Highbanks/Rettig
Monday, August 10
911 Hangup Call – 300 block Impala/Glander
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Donovan
911 Hangup Call – 1300 block W. Main/Heinen
Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & 161/Rettig
Suspicious Person – 9200 block Beller/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 700 block Moorland/Veres
Public Service Call – 200 block N. Market/Heinen
Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins
Fire Call – 1100 block Quail/Veres
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 900 block Derebere/Watkins
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & 161/Veres
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & County/Lasica
Tuesday, August 11
Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 1000 block Madison/Donovan
Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 900 block Ottawa/Watkins
Disturbance – 9900 block Cessna/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 5th & W. State/Veres
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine/Watkins
Fireworks – Scheve Park/Watkins
False Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser
Noise Complaint – 1200 block Antique/Lasica
Domestic Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Lasica
Failure to Yield – S. 5th & State/Veres – John Carbone (63), Lebanon
Uninsured Vehicle – S. 5th and State/Veres – Lisa Kleier (38), Glen Carbon
Wednesday, August 12
Assist To Schools – High School/Sunnquist
Fire Call – Harnett & 1st/Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency – Harnett & 1st/Sunnquist
Standby/Keep The Peace – W. State/Steinkamp
Disorderly Conduct – 300 block N. 5th/Bumpers
Information – 300 block Mine/Bumpers
Information – 900 block N. 6th/Bumpers
Cruel Treatment-Animals – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Reckless Driving – 900 block Park/Glander
Loud Music – 300 block Mine/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – W. State/Rettig
Thursday, August 13
Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & County/Sunnquist
Open Door/Window – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist
Alarm – 300 block W. Poplar/Sunnquist
Identity Theft – 100 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist
Sex Offender Registration – Police Dept./Lambert
Noise Complaint – 700 block S. 7th/Weck
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers
Alarm – 300 block Wilmaglen/Sirtak
Noise Complaint – State & Mine/Rettig
Information – 300 block N. Independence/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 1200 block W. Harnett/Rettig
Friday, August 14
Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 1000 block W. Green/Heinen
Motor Vehicle Theft – 800 block Moorland/Donovan
Criminal Trespass To Motor Vehicle – 600 block Moorland/Veres
Ambulance Call – 500 block N. Independence/Watkins
911 Hangup Call – 9900 block Citation/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 4300 block Rt. 161 & South/Veres
911 Hangup Call – 100 block E. South/Heinen
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block N 5th/Watkins
Child Custody Dispute – 100 block N. County/Lasica
Disorderly Conduct – 400 block W. Main/Weinel