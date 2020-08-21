Mascoutah Police Report: August 7 thru August 14

Friday, August 7

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 1300 block Lincoln/Sirtak

Warrant – In State – Mascoutah Police Dept/Sirtak

Alarm – 1300 block 6th St/Bumpers

Ordinance-High Weeds/Grass – Daniel/Weck

Well Being Check – 900 block N. 10th/Bumpers

Standby/Keep The Peace – 800 block W. Main/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Quapaw/Rettig

Intoxicated Subject – Rt. 4/Glander

Saturday, August 8

Parking Violation – Beller/Rettig

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – High School/Rettig

Vehicle Lock-Out – N. 6th/Glander

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block Jackson/Bumpers

Sunday, August 9

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine/Glander

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak

Theft-Stolen Property-<$500 – Mascoutah Plaza/Rettig

Vehicle Lock-Out – 1600 block Concord/Glander

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Eisenhower/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – 6400 block Highbanks/Rettig

Monday, August 10

911 Hangup Call – 300 block Impala/Glander

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Donovan

911 Hangup Call – 1300 block W. Main/Heinen

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & 161/Rettig

Suspicious Person – 9200 block Beller/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 700 block Moorland/Veres

Public Service Call – 200 block N. Market/Heinen

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins

Fire Call – 1100 block Quail/Veres

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 900 block Derebere/Watkins

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & 161/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & County/Lasica

Tuesday, August 11

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 1000 block Madison/Donovan

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 900 block Ottawa/Watkins

Disturbance – 9900 block Cessna/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 5th & W. State/Veres

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine/Watkins

Fireworks – Scheve Park/Watkins

False Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser

Noise Complaint – 1200 block Antique/Lasica

Domestic Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Lasica

Failure to Yield – S. 5th & State/Veres – John Carbone (63), Lebanon

Uninsured Vehicle – S. 5th and State/Veres – Lisa Kleier (38), Glen Carbon

Wednesday, August 12

Assist To Schools – High School/Sunnquist

Fire Call – Harnett & 1st/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – Harnett & 1st/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep The Peace – W. State/Steinkamp

Disorderly Conduct – 300 block N. 5th/Bumpers

Information – 300 block Mine/Bumpers

Information – 900 block N. 6th/Bumpers

Cruel Treatment-Animals – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Reckless Driving – 900 block Park/Glander

Loud Music – 300 block Mine/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – W. State/Rettig

Thursday, August 13

Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & County/Sunnquist

Open Door/Window – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist

Alarm – 300 block W. Poplar/Sunnquist

Identity Theft – 100 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist

Sex Offender Registration – Police Dept./Lambert

Noise Complaint – 700 block S. 7th/Weck

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers

Alarm – 300 block Wilmaglen/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – State & Mine/Rettig

Information – 300 block N. Independence/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 1200 block W. Harnett/Rettig

Friday, August 14

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 1000 block W. Green/Heinen

Motor Vehicle Theft – 800 block Moorland/Donovan

Criminal Trespass To Motor Vehicle – 600 block Moorland/Veres

Ambulance Call – 500 block N. Independence/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 9900 block Citation/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 4300 block Rt. 161 & South/Veres

911 Hangup Call – 100 block E. South/Heinen

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block N 5th/Watkins

Child Custody Dispute – 100 block N. County/Lasica

Disorderly Conduct – 400 block W. Main/Weinel