Over $25,000 of Drugs Seized By MPD and ISP

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – On August 17-19, Illinois State Police (ISP) Statewide Criminal Patrol (CRIMPAT) Team officials held an in-class and hands-on field / mentoring training session on criminal and drug trafficking interdiction for members of the Mascoutah Police Department (MPD).

During that three-day training, MPD officers and ISP arrested three individuals for six felony charges that included three counts of Cannabis Trafficking (above five pounds) and three counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Cannabis. Officers seized over 65 pounds of high-grade cannabis plant material, over four pounds of cannabis wax, 20 pounds of cannabis edibles, narcotic paraphernalia and packaging equipment valued at over $25,000, and $4,904 cash.

The three-day CRIMPAT training, hosted at the Mascoutah Police Department, included four MPD officers with the anticipation of additional MPD officers being trained in the near future. One of the CRIMPAT team’s primary mission is to train local law enforcement officers in successful criminal interdiction tactics based on constitutional federal and state law.

“The Mascoutah Police Department is very fortunate to have a great working relationship with the Illinois State Police,” Waldrup stated. “We sought them out to provide this training because we believe it will improve our officers’ skill sets in detecting criminal activity and drug trafficking interdiction. The large drug seizure proves the training works.

“Although there was no indication the illegal drugs seized at that time were destined for our community, I realize that illegal drug trafficking does occur in the Metro East area and has a residual impact on Mascoutah,” Waldrup explained. “Therefore our efforts and dedication to aggressively stopping this trafficking will serve as a definite deterrent for any illegal traffickers or dealers from expanding their enterprise in our community.”

According to CRIMPAT, all law enforcement officers across the state serve a critical role in the public safety infrastructure of Illinois. These officers are responsible with forming a strong line of defense against criminals and terrorists, both domestic and foreign, who are using Illinois’ highways for all types of illegal activities. These activities include terroristic activity, crimes against persons, human trafficking, deadly weapon trafficking, theft of property, illegal drug crimes, illegitimate and drug related proceeds transportation, apprehension of fugitives, as well as any many other crimes.

The program is designed to produce well-trained, highly motivated officers who patrol the community, and interact with the public in a manner that builds positive relationships with residents, but as equally important, detects and stops criminal activity.

“This training will also dovetail nicely with the community supported canine program we have and the purchase of our full-service Belgian Malinois, Axel, who was instrumental in one of the arrests during the program,” Waldrup explained. “This multi-prong approach will greatly strengthen our ability to serve the citizens of Mascoutah and the surrounding area.”