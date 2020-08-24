Bars & Restaurants May Close to Indoor Dining as of Wednesday

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern announced that counties in Region 4 were notified by the State that “possibly” all bars and restaurants would be closed to indoor dining as of Wednesday, Aug. 26. Outdoor dining would remain the same with each establishment still closing at 11 p.m. Region 4 includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

Official word has not be sent by the State as of 3:45 p.m.

“We were hoping nothing would change until September 1,” stated Kern. “We were on a conference call this morning, at least trying to get them to give bars and restaurants more time to clean out their freezers and refrigerators. Wednesday is not enough time.” Kern reiterated they still are hoping for the State to change their mind.