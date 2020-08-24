Benjamin L. Rasch, 79, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 12, 1940 in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Ben was a retired auto technician and coal miner. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah and UMWA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Rasch and Bertha C., nee Kraudel, Rasch Shaw, a daughter, Angela Sue Rasch and a sister, Joan Bauchman.

He is survived by his wife, Carol M., nee Graul, Rasch whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on April 29, 1961; his children, Todd Rasch and companion Jitana of Centralia, IL, Bret (Susan) Rasch, Sr. of Mascoutah, IL, Tammi Rasch of Mascoutah, IL; a foster daughter, Johanna Stevens of Mascoutah, IL; nine grandchildren, Joshua Rasch and fiancé Deborah, Jamie (Jeremy) Underwood, Brandon Rasch, Trinity Rasch, Hayden Rasch, Bret (Megan) Rasch, Jr., Kyle (Alysha) Rasch, Zachary (Erin) Rasch, Brittany (Nico) Joniaux; 13 great grandchildren; four brothers, William Rasch, David (Lynette) Rasch, Jerry (Nancy) Rasch, Kenneth Shaw; sister, Gina (John) Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Fran Graul, Nancy (David) Wambold; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice or Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville, IL 62220 Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Gaither officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL