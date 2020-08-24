Berger-Kiel House Celebrates 25 Years As Mascoutah Landmark



By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Berger-Kiel House coming to Mascoutah. While the Mascoutah Historical Society would have liked to have had a celebration for the milestone, the restrictions put in place to keep people safe prevent large gatherings that might have otherwise marked the occasion. While a large celebration could not be held, the Historical Society is still – safely – going forward with its efforts to preserve the historic house during the pandemic.

The Berger-Kiel House was repainted over the course of several days in early June of this year. This work, as with all efforts of the Historical Society, was done by volunteers who dedicated their time to the effort to help preserve the Mascoutah Heritage Museum’s unique landmark.

In 1995, the Historical Society acquired the log house that was built sometime between 1863 and 1864. The building stood near Route 4 just north of Mascoutah, where Mid-America Airport is now located. There were plans to destroy the building to make way for Mid-America’s new entrance, but Mascoutah’s Historical Society had other ideas for the historic building.

First and foremost, the society had to prove the house was a historic log structure that deserved to be saved. The Mascoutah Historical Society president at the time, Carol Klopmeyer, devoted a great deal of time and effort to the paperwork and forms required to save the house. In the end, they were able to prove it was a structure of historical significance, and the Mascoutah Historical Society purchased the house from St. Clair County for one dollar with the promise to restore the building.

In May of 1995, the house was loaded onto a truck and slowly moved from its original location to the parcel of land the City of Mascoutah had purchased to extend the park area. The house has since stood there for 25 years, and after two years of restoration, it opened to the public for guided tours.

In 1999 the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also included in the Historic American Buildings Survey in 1994, received a Landmark Award from the St. Clair County Historical Society in 2000, and the restoration efforts of the Historical Society earned the society Second Place in the Governor’s Hometown Awards.

The Anstedt peg barn was added to the site in 2002 when the family of Nestor Anstedt donated the 140 year old log structure. The Anstedt peg barn has also received the Landmark Award.

Several other additions have been made to the site, including a summer kitchen and covered pavilion. The pavilion, named after the late Carol Klopmyer for her work to save the Berger-Kiel house, has been a popular spot, lately, for various Mascoutah organizations wishing to resume meetings while maintaining safe social distancing.

The Berger-Kiel house is usually open for tours during Homecoming weekend. While this event was cancelled, those interested in visiting the house can call the Mascoutah Historical Society at 566-9774 to schedule a tour. The Mascoutah Heritage Museum is also open, by appointment only. Please contact the Historical Society or visit their website, www.mascoutahheritagemuseum.org, for more information regarding hours and restrictions.