“Beading” the COVID Blues Away

By Julie Laakko

NEW BADEN – Three New Baden residents are going above and beyond to brighten up the lives of local residents during the pandemic, one bead at a time. Donna Deutschmann, her daughter Patty Deutschmann, and Patty’s daughter Haley Haas have been creating beaded gifts for the residents of local nursing homes, group homes, and Immediate Care Facilities since the Coronavirus Pandemic began in March.

Before this project, the family used to make some beaded items for fun. Haley had the idea to make some for their local nursing home, and the project bloomed from there.

They make fish, star, and heart suncatchers as well as beaded necklaces for the residents of the facilities they visit. So far, in New Baden, they have delivered gifts to the ICF side of Clinton Manor, two CILA Homes, Royal Living Center, and five homes of Royal Living Center.

Outside of New Baden, they have brought their beaded gifts to Aviston Terrace, Trenton Village, Villas of St. James in Breese, Breese Cedarhurst, and Murray Center. They are currently working on two more facilities.

To deliver their gifts while ensuring the safety of the residents and staff of the facilities, Donna, Patty, and Haley drop their gifts off at the front door. They contact the facilities beforehand for the number of residents so they know how many of their gifts to make and deliver.

A few weeks ago, Donna, Patty, and Haley delivered a necklace and suncatcher for every woman resident and two suncatchers for every male resident at Warren G. Murray Developmental Center in Centralia, Illinois. Rita Winkeler, president of the Murray Parents Association, said, “There are almost 250 residents at Murray, so this was quite the accomplishment. The residents really enjoyed the gifts, and it was so thoughtful of them.”

In total, the family has made 850 necklaces, 665 suncatchers, and 20 letters. A total of 1,535 gifts! They usually work on this project for six to eight hours a day, six days a week. Donna, Patty, and Haley work on the project together, as well as with the occasional help of Haley’s cousins, twelve year old Emma and six year old Miranda. Haley, a senior at Wesclin High School this year, says she plans to continue to work on the project after her remote classes each day.

“All three of us care about other people and we know families cannot visit their loved ones at this time.” Donna said, “We hope to make others’ days a little bit brighter with our gifts.” It certainly seems like they have achieved their goal. And they have inspired the community to their cause, as well.

Around two-thirds of their materials are donated by those who have seen their posts on Facebook. To make their necklaces they use pony beads, facet beads, seed beads, and 15 pound strength fishing line. For the sun catchers, they use perler beads and fuse beads. Anyone who wants to donate any of these items are asked to please contact them at 618-972-5702 or email [email protected] for their Amazon Wish List.

They also use snack bags to package each gift individually, where they include a note for each recipient letting them know that the gifts are from “friends Donna, Patty, and Haley”.