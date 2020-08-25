Mascoutah Driver Services Facility Closed Until Sept. 8

Out of an abundance of caution, the Mascoutah Driver Services facility (9221 Beller Dr.) is closed until September 8 as a precaution because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted. Employees who work at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days and the facility is scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines.

As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to Nov. 1, 2020, for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, such as renewing license plate stickers and obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards as well as safe driver renewals.

For customers who decide to visit a facility, masks are required. Customers are advised to come prepared to wait outside in various weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include: Waterloo at 1335 Jamie Lane, Granite City at 1810 Edison and Edwardsville at 1502A Troy Rd.