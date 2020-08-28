Fairview Heights City Council Meeting Canceled

By Randy Pierce

A lack of agenda items has created a cancellation of the Fairview Heights City Council meeting that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 1. The next meeting of the city council is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings have been held in both an in-person setting and also made accessible online. The city’s Recreation Room located to the rear of the municipal complex at 10025 Bunkum Road has been serving as a location for the meetings because it offers a greater opportunity to practice social distancing than in the court room chambers on the other side of the municipal complex.

Meeting agendas may be found online by going to www.cofh.org then clicking on “Government” at the top of the page, and then “Agendas & Minutes.”