Chamber Discusses Future of 2020 Lighted Christmas Parade

The Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1. at the Visitor’s Center.

The first item for discussion was planning for the upcoming Lighted Christmas parade. The consensus of the group was to proceed with the planning of the parade. A final decision will be made at the end of October. Barring an order from the State of Illinois, the Chamber plans to have the parade. The group felt that being an outdoor event and having a great deal of space along the parade route, spectators could safely watch the parade if they practice the accepted safety measures.

• Jennifer Pries of Assisted Living at Silver Creek reported that their residents had been locked down for six months and unable to visit with family members.

• Eileen Kuehn of the Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club reported that they will have a rummage sale on Saturday, October 3 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the residence located at 1212 West Harnett. The club is not accepting donations. For more information contact Kathy Trobaugh at 566-2641.

• Keith Cook of Edward Jones will continue to host his Saturday morning “Coffee with Keith” at St. Louis Coffee World on the third Saturday of each month at 9:00 AM.

• Donna Mae Schlueter reported that the Sportsmen’s Club youth trap shooting team has 12 new members bringing their total to nearly 40 members. The Club will be hosting a Car Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at their facility. Cars will be socially distanced, food will be available, and the bar will be open. The club is still trying to find those responsible for the fish kill at their lake in late July.

• Matt Schroeder of Edward Jones will be hosting a Zoom meeting concerning the election and the stock market in the near future. More information is available by calling his office.

• Mike Siegel of First Federal Savings Bank reported on the recent successful Noon Lions Club Golf Tourney. He also informed the group of their upcoming Homecoming Fish and Fries event to be held on October 9th and 10th at the Ag Building in Scheve Park. The event will be a drive though and orders will be placed and picked up from your car. More information will be forthcoming.

• City Manager Brad Myers reported that the oil and chip street program is finished for this year. The company ran into delays caused by equipment malfunctions. The city has resumed water and power shut-offs caused by long delinquent accounts. The Main and Jefferson Street project will be finished by the end of September. The weekend of September 11 the intersection will close completely. Large trucks will be diverted from both Routes 4 and 177 so that they will not need to travel through city streets. The City is experiencing problems with the fountain pumps in Prairie Lakes Park due to silt. Legion Blvd. is now closed to through traffic.

• Mike Klein reported that the Holy Childhood Dinner auction has been cancelled. In its place, they are planning a number of raffles. The Holy Childhood School opened for in person classes on August 18 and has been operating smoothly. About 15 of over 170 students have chosen to attend classes by remote learning. Mike also reported that Tom’s Supermarket has a new roof and the project will be completed in the next couple of days. They now have potted mums and Halloween candy available.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 6, at 8 AM at the Visitor’s Center