Felony Charge Filed Against Local Resident

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

A felony charge was filed against a Mascoutah man for “a Felon in Possession of Ammunition.” The charge stems from an incident that occurred at Ace Hardware in Mascoutah.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, at approximately 1 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department responded to a physical altercation at Ace Hardware between employee Braden M. Lebert, 20, and a customer.

According to Mascoutah Police Detective Sgt. Jared Lambert, no injuries were reported by either subjects. Lambert stated charges were not filed at the time, and Lebert was later released.

However a search warrant for Lebert’s vehicle was applied for with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Ammunition was discovered in the suspect’s car.

Lebert, who has a 2018 felony charge, could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

In October 2018, Lebert was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm. The robbery took place in the parking lot at Casey’s General Store in Trenton. It was reported that Lebert and a second male from East St. Louis stole money from an individual. They threatened the victim by indicating they had a firearm.

Lebert pled guilty to the charge in Clinton County Court November 2018.