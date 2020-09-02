McKendree Homecoming Goes Virtual in 2020

LEBANON – McKendree University invites its alumni to reconnect online for a Virtual Homecoming Reunion, Oct. 1-4.

“We invite all our alumni to join us for an interactive experience like none before,” said Dr. PJ Thompson, director of alumni and parent relations. “We look forward to seeing you online.”

Register at mckendree.edu/homecoming for any or all of the following activities:

• Thursday, Oct. 1:

Virtual voting for two competitions, a “Show Your McK Spirit” yard decorating contest and a “Bogey’s Friend Forever” (BFF) Contest.” The week before homecoming, deck out your yard or dress up like the Bogey the Bearcat mascot to show your McKendree spirit. Sign up online, then post your photos and cast your vote for the winners on the Alumni Association Facebook page.

• Friday, Oct. 2:

3 p.m.: A Virtual Welcome to Class of 1970 “Golden Graduates” via Zoom. Alumni will be mailed a gift in advance, to be opened at the same time during the online reunion. The event will include a PowerPoint presentation honoring classmates who have passed away, a toast from President Dan Dobbins, and photos shared from home.

5 p.m.: Virtual Happy Hour. Connect with classmates and other alumni online.

7 p.m.: Entertainment to be announced.

• Saturday, Oct. 3:

11 a.m.: Virtual McK 5K. Pre-register online to receive a T-shirt and running bib in advance, then walk, run or use the treadmill wherever you are to complete the distance. Use an established route in a park or on a bike path, run around an athletic track (12.5 laps on a 400-meter track) or use a route mapping website to determine a 5K distance. Complete your race, upload photos to social media with the hashtag #McKhomecoming (make your post public) or email them to [email protected]

11:30 a.m.: Virtual Day Party “Sip and Trivia,” an afternoon of trivia fun and prizes.

4:30 p.m.: Virtual Cooking Class before the Alumni Dinner. Sign up with Fezziwig’s to purchase items and a grocery shopping list, then take the cooking class online. All participants will prepare the same meal to enjoy as they watch the Alumni Awards presentation online together. Host a safe small gathering “watch party” with your family or local alumni friends.

6:30 p.m.: The Alumni Awards Program will be shown online with pre-recorded presentations by 2020 honorees George Pence ’61; Peter Akers Award; Jackie Leemon ’85, Loyal Service Award; Academy of Excellence – Sgt. Calvin Dye Jr. ’03, Social Science; David Kosten ’95, Business; Judy Beasley ’69, Community Service; and Dr. Lisa Greene ’88, Nursing and Health Professions; and Rising Stars Allison (Ally) Poehler ’12 and Max Aviles ’17. Entering the Sports Hall of Fame are Evelyn Bean, former coach (volleyball and softball), and former athletes Lanece Clarke ’10 (track and field) AJ Johnson ’14 (bowling) and Scotty Roberts ’09 (hockey).

• Sunday, Oct. 4:

8:30 a.m.: Virtual Chapel Service, pre-recorded in Bothwell Chapel, will include a PowerPoint presentation honoring alumni and friends who have passed away this year.

For questions or more information about the Virtual Homecoming, contact the Office of Alumni Relations at [email protected] or (618) 537-6826.