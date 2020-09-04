Fairview Police Seeking Information About Restaurant Robbery

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Fairview Heights Police are seeking information concerning an armed robbery that occurred during the morning of Wednesday, September 2, at Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 6570 North Illinois Street.

Officers responded to this location in a small strip center in front of St. Clair Square about 7:50 a.m. that day and learned that two males had entered the back door of the restaurant and displayed a handgun, ordering the manager to open the safe from which they took an unknown quantity of cash.

The suspects were identified as black males wearing black jackets with masks over their faces. They left the business through the same back door where they entered and departed in a vehicle of unknown description. No injuries were reported in connection with this crime.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department contact the department at (618) 489-2100 or by leaving an anonymous tip where indicated on the web site at www.fhpd.org.