ISP Identifies Body of Woman Found in Trenton

As of late Thursday, September 3, officials with Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 have positively identified the body located on August 28, in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New Route 50 westbound near Trenton, as Charity M. Greene, a 46-year-old female of Harlan County, Kentucky.

An autopsy was completed on Saturday, August 29, with final results still pending.

ISP DCI Zone 8 continues to lead the death investigation and is requesting information from the public regarding Greene’s whereabouts leading up to the discovery of her body on August 28th. This case remains under active investigation and no additional information is available for release currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)-342-7879 or [email protected]