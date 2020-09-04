Rep. Meier Urges Governor to Change Method for Implementing COVID Restrictions

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) is urging the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Pritzker to utilize hospitalization data instead of using a flawed method of new positive cases being reported. In addition, Meier is encouraging the hospitality industry and other businesses impacted by the Governor’s recent restrictions to write IDPH and the Governor to reverse his restrictions.

“I continue to work with and fight for our small businesses during this pandemic,” said Rep. Meier. “I asked IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Governor Pritzker to use the numbers that are coming from hospitalizations instead of using the number of new cases. If you look at the numbers in this region, there has not been a massive increase, we have seen a spike, but it doesn’t paint an accurate picture. The spike in cases is also coming from our prisons and nursing homes. Our prison population and nursing home residents do not go out to the general population – they do not spread the virus.”

As of September 2nd, inside seating at bars and restaurants are not allowed according to Governor Pritzker’s latest restrictions, including limiting hospitality venues to 25 persons or 25% of their total capacity.

“When positive tests come in from area prisons and nursing homes, they are tested every two days. The only way to get out of quarantine is to test negative. The issue is after an individual tests positive, he or she is tested two days later and if the individual tests positive again, the positive test counts as another COVID case. The state should only count an individual’s positive case, once. Not twice, not three times, nor four times. This methodology is punishing our region with enhanced restrictions which is why I encourage the Governor and IDPH to utilize hospitalization data.”

Rep. Meier is encouraging businesses impacted by Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions to send a letter to his office, including the Department of Public Health and share their story on how the restrictions have negatively impacted their business.

To mail a letter, send to:

Office of the Governor

James R. Thompson Center

100 W. Randolph, 16-100

Chicago, IL 60601

The Illinois Department of Public Health

69 W. Washington Street, 35th Floor

Chicago, IL 60602