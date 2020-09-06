Geraldine E. Calvert, nee Wehrheim, 81, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 9, 1938 in Evansville, IL died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her home.

She was a retired seamstress from Martha Manning Dress Factory and a member of CrossPointe Christian Church in Mascoutah, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elroy V. and Elba M., nee Billimack, Wehrheim, her husband, Larry D. Calvert whom she married in Olney, IL on Nov. 9, 1957, a son, Jesse D. Calvert, a sister and a brother.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca (Darren “Pete”) Santel of New Memphis, IL; two grandchildren, Curt DeForest of San Diego, CA, Angela (Jodi) Mayes of Okawville, IL; two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Rylie; twin brother, Gerald (Kathy) Wehrheim of Centralia, IL; sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held 10 AM Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL