By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

The Leu Civic Center was surprised on August 27th when Matt Chambers with the KMOV Channel 4 “Surprise Squad” arrived with a van full of donations. The Surprise Squad contacted LCC Administrative Assistant Beth Surmeier about a week before to make sure LCC Executive Director Sandra Wakefield would be there when they arrived, but otherwise, their visit was a complete surprise. And considering they came in the middle of the Remote Learning sessions the Leu was providing, they were met with a lot of excitement.

Surmeier said the teachers were a little confused when the children participating in Remote Learning were distracted from their lessons during the Surprise Squad’s visit. However, once it was all explained, people were pretty excited. Several individuals on social media platforms expressed that the center deserves the recognition it received from KMOV, and Sandra Wakefield praised the LCC staff who she believes earned the recognition.

The Surprise Squad presented the Leu Civic Center with a check for $1,000 from Scott Credit Union and six new Chromebooks for the kids to use, courtesy of KMOV and their partners at Scott Credit Union. LCC will also be getting new safety railings on the bleachers in the gym through Peter Zadrozinski with Classic Metal Craft Inc.

The story was originally to air on Thursday, Sept. 3rd, but has been changed to Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6PM on KMOV Channel 4, so be sure to tune in and watch!

The Surprise Squad could not have come at a better time – because the Leu Civic Center needs your help. For over 40 years, the Leu Civic Center has been a part of Mascoutah. They provide classes, gym space, summer camps, homework help, and afterschool care. All of these services are provided to members for a low membership fee of $25 a year for individuals and $40 a year for families. The center is also available as a storm shelter, heating and cooling center, and meeting place for the community.

As of January 1, 2021, the LCC’s main source of funding, United Way, is adopting a new funding structure. LCC will not know the amount of funds they will continue to receive from United Way until mid-November. However, they do know there will be a reduction in funding that will prove detrimental to the programs they offer. Therefore, they are reaching out to the community to ask for financial support. According to LCC, their goal is $100,000.

“We understand that these are very difficult times for everyone,” Wakefield said in a letter mailed out last week, “therefore we are proposing various ways to donate. We will be accepting any type of funding to include, but not limited to, one-time donations, monthly donations, and annual giving.

“The center is not asking for support to improve the building; we are asking for support of what we do in the building.” The funding they are losing from United Way goes into staffing the building and operating the programs. It also receives funding from events and fundraisers, but with COVID they have had to postpone or cancel all of their plans this past spring and are afraid their fall events may suffer the same fate. Now, more than ever, they need some help from the community they have been serving for years.

One way to support LCC is through their “Back to School” Virtual Run, Walk, or Ride. Registration is $22 and still open until the last day of the race, September 24th. To register for the race, visit racery.com and search ‘Leu Civic Center Tour de St. Louis.’ The Virtual Walk/Run/Bike travels around an imaginary route through St. Louis, starting at the Arch and ending at the Brewery. Participants can go a little each day and support LCC while getting healthy!

LCC is also accepting any donations the community is willing to make. Donations can be made directly to the Leu Civic Center, Inc., through the website leuciviccenter.net, or through PayPal. They will be creating Giving Posters, with donators acknowledged for their gifts. Those who donate over $25 will be listed under Copper Level donations, over $50 will be Bronze Level, over $100 will be Silver Level, Over $500 will be Gold Level, and over $1000 will be Platinum Level. “Thank you in advance for your continued support of this very important part of our community.”

Check out their Facebook page, or contact them at 566-2175.