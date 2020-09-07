Fairview Police Seek Information About MetroLink Incident

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Fairview Heights Police are seeking the assistance of the public concerning further information about the individuals involved in a physical confrontation that resulted in a gunshot at the city’s MetroLink station parking lot late last month.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, police were called to that location on St. Clair Avenue regarding a fight in progress. One of the participants, described as a 28-year-old homeless male, had been shot in the forearm and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses there reported that this shooting victim was alone while three other men, described as teens, were standing together a bus stop near the platform for boarding the train.

The adult male was said to be pacing, carrying a pipe and behaving as if he was agitated. A fight broke out involving him and the three teens with a gunshot being fired.

The teens ran toward the west and were not located. Police have not been able to determine which of the four participants in the fight was originally in possession of the weapon used in the shooting. Only the homeless man was injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation concerning this incident, anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department by calling (618) 489-2100 or sending a message to the department on its Facebook page or web site which is https://fhpd.org.