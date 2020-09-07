New Baden’s Chili and Soup Cook-Off Is A Go…Well Kind Of

Submitted by the New Baden Chamber of Commerce

NEW BADEN – New Baden Chamber of Commerce committee members have been meeting over the last several months, in an attempt to save the 15th Annual Cook-Off amidst changing COVID rules and regulations. The yearly event held on the Saturday before Halloween has become one of the largest festivals in the Western part of Clinton County drawing between 1500-2000 tasters each year to the one day event.

Organizers are coming off a dismal 2019, when heavy rains inundated the event. The affair went on rain or shine, but crowds were certainly tempered.

The Cook-Off is the only annual fundraiser for New Baden’s Chamber and considering the less than stellar weather in 2019 the committee was focused on bigger and better for 2020. Then along came COVID-19 in early March.

Regulations controlling sizes of crowds and social distancing recommendations have dogged their efforts, but they were unwilling to throw in the towel as of yet.

The committee has reinvented the Cook-Off as a drive thru event for 2020. Top finishers from previous years have been asked to come back in a modified version of the event. Five Chili teams and five Soup teams will prepare a minimum of 30 gallons of their award-winning concoctions to be served to tasters as they drive through the New Baden city park on Saturday, October 24. Details are still being worked out, but we are being told that tasters will likely get their choice of the five chilis or the five soups for $10 provided as five larger 6-oz servings. Voting for favorites will be done via Social Media after the event.

Many different options were explored, as was just simply cancelling the event for 2020. Cook-Off teams were contacted and gladly signed on to do whatever was necessary to make 2020 a success despite COVID.

The committee members are still refining the outline of the event but it would seem that the public shall not go chili-less this fall in New Baden.

Team names will be released in forthcoming weeks as the event nears, and details solidify. Particulars on how tasters will get their hands on the savory brews and the duration of the event will be released soon as well. The New Baden Chamber is reminding those who love the event to mark Saturday, October 24, on their calendars as the New Baden Chili and Soup Cook-Off will go on.

The Chamber would also like to remind everyone of the Happy Fall Y’all Village Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 17.