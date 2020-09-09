Sheriff’s Department Reports the Drowning Death of 23-Month-Old Child

On September 9, at approximately 9:50 am St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Lunceford Lane, Belleville, for a child found unresponsive in a back yard in-ground pool.

Deputies arrived and found that a 23-month-old male child was found in the pool and family members were performing CPR. Deputies began assisting with CPR until an ambulance crew arrived and transported the child to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. where the child could not be revived and was pronounced deceased.

The child was sleeping in a room with his mother, and a grandmother was also in the house. The mother awoke and could not find the child, and the grandmother, in another room of the house did not see him either. They began looking inside and outside the house for the child and the mother discovered him unconscious in the pool.

While the Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate, preliminarily this incident appears to be a tragic accident where the child was able to exit the house on his own and make his way to the pool, which was not separated from the rest of the back yard and the house.