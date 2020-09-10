Area Woman Witnesses Grab-and-Dash At Shoe Carnival

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Shoe Carnival store in Fairview Heights was the latest victim of a grab-and-dash. The theft occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at approximately 1:15 p.m. There were at least two suspects; one black male in his mid-20s, and one unknown suspect in a get-away car.

The theft was witnessed by a 66-year-old New Baden woman. “What makes this event so strange is that when I was trying to reach a shoebox that was high on a shelf, a young man was nice enough to come over and get it down for me,” she explained. “Little did I know at the time, he was going to commit a crime.”

According to the woman, the man had waist-long dreadlocks, light-colored pants, white t-shirt, and wearing a mask (as were all customers in the store). He did talk to someone else in the store, but she said she wasn’t paying attention to what that person looked like.

“I was in the process of checking out when I heard a man yelling ‘stop, stop!’ I looked up and the man who had helped me with the shoebox was running past the manager and through the entrance doors. It looks like he had about four boxes – possibly more, I’m not sure – inside white plastic bags,” she recalled. “There was a small car waiting outside with the engine running. The man ran into the passenger side of the car, and they took off even before he closed the door.

“The manager ran out but could not catch them. I watched him come back in, write something down on a piece of paper – the license plate, I guess – and then make a phone call. Both the cashier and I couldn’t believe what had just happened.”

When asked why she didn’t stay and talk to the police, she said the store’s cameras were much better than her memory. She would just be taking up the officer’s time.

The New Baden woman said she had intended to make another stop in Fairview but decided to go home instead. “I can’t say I was scared or shook up. I think I was more sad than anything,” she said. “I watched this city many years ago take an empty field and build the St. Clair Square into something people drove from all over to shop at. The parking lot was always full. And now I feel that if the economy doesn’t bring this town to its knees, the crime will.”