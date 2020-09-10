Mascoutah Police Report: August 28 thru September 3

Friday, August 28

Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 400 block S. Market/Lasica

911 Hangup Call – 400 block W. State/Veres

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 400 block W. South/Veres

911 Open Line – 300 block Impala/Watkins

Animal -Sick/Injured – 1300 block N. County/Donovan

Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Micah Erzinger (30), Mascoutah

Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Andrew Milton (29), O’Fallon

Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Anthony Olguin (32), Belleville

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Ryan Howie (22), Coulterville

Speeding , 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Joseph Lange (37), Oakdale

High Grass – 400 Block W. South/Veres – Nicholas Phromphuwal (22), Mascoutah

Saturday, August 29

Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser – Heinen

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Watkins

Animal Complaint – Rt. 161/Lasica

Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block W. Church/Watkins

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 700 block W. State/Veres

Disobey Construction Signal – 200 block E. Main/Lasica

Retail Theft/Disp Merch<$300 – 9800 block Perrin/Veres

Verbal Disturbance – 9000 – Rt. 4/Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Jefferson/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – S. 6th/Heinen

Ordinance – Open Burning Debris/Trash – 200 block S. Railway/Donovan

Improper Lane Usage/Failure to Stop for Traffic Control Signal-Construction Area/Uninsured Vehicle – Main and Market/Veres – Joshua Overturf (31), O’Fallon, MO

Sunday, August 30

Public Service Call – Harnett and 6th/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 2700 block Rentchler/Watkins

Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 300 block Jackson/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 161 west of Rt. 4/Donovan – Anthony Mitchell (38), Troy

Monday, August 31

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Market & Phillips/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Phillips/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura/Rettig

911 Hangup Call – 400 block W. Main/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – Green & August/Sunnquist

Information – 600 block Fallen Timber/Sunnquist

Domestic Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Bumpers

Lock Out -Vehicle – Scheve Park/Sunnquist

Information – 100 block N. 8th/Rettig

Information – 400 block Wilderness Way/Sirtak

Loud Music – 900 block Park Dr./Glander

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1900 block Nathan/Glander

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Glander

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Linda Rolves (70), New Baden

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Denny Conroy (40), Staunton

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Kenneth Folkerts (70), Harvel

Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Cheryl West (39), Mascoutah

No Taillights/Suspended License – 800 Block S. Jefferson/Weck – Sara Williams (40), Fayetteville

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Disturbance – 300 block Douglas/Sunnquist

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 500 block E. State/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – Green & August/Rettig

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 9600 block Quapaw/Sirtak

Information – Hayden & Rt. 4/Bumpers

Information – 700 block Moorland/Rettig

Harassing/Nuisance / Obscene Calls – 900 block W. Church/Rettig

Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Theresa Holloway (60), Marissa

Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Peter Timpson (21), O’Fallon

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Lawrence Santel (20), New Baden

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Drake Castens (23), Sparta

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Domestic Disturbance- 300 block N. 5th/Lasica

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Weinel

Recovered Property – Fayetteville/Lambert

Public Service Call – 300 block S. 6th/Watkins

Warrant – In State – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd/Weinel

Alarm – 500 block Falling Leaf/Watkins

Reckless Driving – Cheryl/Heinen

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Benjamin Smith (36), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Lori Belknap (54), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Noah Carson (23), Collinsville

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sarah Von Bokel (32), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – David Tate (32), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Tami Burns (47), St. Louis

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stefan Drinnon (28), Mascoutah

Warrant Arrest – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd./Weinel – Elife Yekani (37), California

Thursday, Sept. 3

Evidence Destruction – Police Dept./Lasica

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Heinen

No Parking Area/Speeding – Scheve Park/Lasica – Preston Van Ness (17), Scott AFB

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Kaylynn Jordan (26), MO

Speeding – Rt. 4 and Rt. 161/Watkins – Anthony Redshaw (20), O’Fallon

No Seat Belt – 100 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Jimmy Etling (63), Freeburg

Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Alicia Lucas (23), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Isabella Paoli (24), Columbia

Failure to Secure Child in Seat Belt/Uninsured Vehicle/Unlawful Number of Passengers – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Kai Toolie (16), Belleville

Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Alecia Hancock (44), St. Louis

Disobey Stop Sign/Illegal Squealing of Tires – State & John/Steinkamp – Joseph Aamodt (16), Mascoutah

No Seat Belt – State & John/Steinkamp – Luke Kitterman (18), New Baden

Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Sabrina McLaughlin (27), Mascoutah

No Seat Belt – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Jody Hawkins (35), New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Kathleen dclore (62), Percy

Speeding – Rt. 161 and 6th/Steinkamp – Catherine Risley (33), Shiloh