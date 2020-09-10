Mascoutah Police Report: August 28 thru September 3
Friday, August 28
Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 400 block S. Market/Lasica
911 Hangup Call – 400 block W. State/Veres
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 400 block W. South/Veres
911 Open Line – 300 block Impala/Watkins
Animal -Sick/Injured – 1300 block N. County/Donovan
Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Micah Erzinger (30), Mascoutah
Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Andrew Milton (29), O’Fallon
Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Anthony Olguin (32), Belleville
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Ryan Howie (22), Coulterville
Speeding , 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Joseph Lange (37), Oakdale
High Grass – 400 Block W. South/Veres – Nicholas Phromphuwal (22), Mascoutah
Saturday, August 29
Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser – Heinen
Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Watkins
Animal Complaint – Rt. 161/Lasica
Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block W. Church/Watkins
Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 700 block W. State/Veres
Disobey Construction Signal – 200 block E. Main/Lasica
Retail Theft/Disp Merch<$300 – 9800 block Perrin/Veres
Verbal Disturbance – 9000 – Rt. 4/Veres
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Jefferson/Donovan
Suspicious Vehicle – S. 6th/Heinen
Ordinance – Open Burning Debris/Trash – 200 block S. Railway/Donovan
Improper Lane Usage/Failure to Stop for Traffic Control Signal-Construction Area/Uninsured Vehicle – Main and Market/Veres – Joshua Overturf (31), O’Fallon, MO
Sunday, August 30
Public Service Call – Harnett and 6th/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 2700 block Rentchler/Watkins
Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 300 block Jackson/Donovan
Speeding – Rt. 161 west of Rt. 4/Donovan – Anthony Mitchell (38), Troy
Monday, August 31
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Market & Phillips/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Phillips/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura/Rettig
911 Hangup Call – 400 block W. Main/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – Green & August/Sunnquist
Information – 600 block Fallen Timber/Sunnquist
Domestic Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Bumpers
Lock Out -Vehicle – Scheve Park/Sunnquist
Information – 100 block N. 8th/Rettig
Information – 400 block Wilderness Way/Sirtak
Loud Music – 900 block Park Dr./Glander
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1900 block Nathan/Glander
911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Glander
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Linda Rolves (70), New Baden
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Denny Conroy (40), Staunton
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Kenneth Folkerts (70), Harvel
Speeding – 1400 Block N. County/Bumpers – Cheryl West (39), Mascoutah
No Taillights/Suspended License – 800 Block S. Jefferson/Weck – Sara Williams (40), Fayetteville
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Disturbance – 300 block Douglas/Sunnquist
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 500 block E. State/Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency – Green & August/Rettig
Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 9600 block Quapaw/Sirtak
Information – Hayden & Rt. 4/Bumpers
Information – 700 block Moorland/Rettig
Harassing/Nuisance / Obscene Calls – 900 block W. Church/Rettig
Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Theresa Holloway (60), Marissa
Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Peter Timpson (21), O’Fallon
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Lawrence Santel (20), New Baden
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Drake Castens (23), Sparta
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Domestic Disturbance- 300 block N. 5th/Lasica
Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Weinel
Recovered Property – Fayetteville/Lambert
Public Service Call – 300 block S. 6th/Watkins
Warrant – In State – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd/Weinel
Alarm – 500 block Falling Leaf/Watkins
Reckless Driving – Cheryl/Heinen
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Benjamin Smith (36), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Lori Belknap (54), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Noah Carson (23), Collinsville
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sarah Von Bokel (32), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – David Tate (32), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Tami Burns (47), St. Louis
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stefan Drinnon (28), Mascoutah
Warrant Arrest – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd./Weinel – Elife Yekani (37), California
Thursday, Sept. 3
Evidence Destruction – Police Dept./Lasica
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Heinen
No Parking Area/Speeding – Scheve Park/Lasica – Preston Van Ness (17), Scott AFB
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Kaylynn Jordan (26), MO
Speeding – Rt. 4 and Rt. 161/Watkins – Anthony Redshaw (20), O’Fallon
No Seat Belt – 100 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Jimmy Etling (63), Freeburg
Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Alicia Lucas (23), Mascoutah
Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Isabella Paoli (24), Columbia
Failure to Secure Child in Seat Belt/Uninsured Vehicle/Unlawful Number of Passengers – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Kai Toolie (16), Belleville
Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Alecia Hancock (44), St. Louis
Disobey Stop Sign/Illegal Squealing of Tires – State & John/Steinkamp – Joseph Aamodt (16), Mascoutah
No Seat Belt – State & John/Steinkamp – Luke Kitterman (18), New Baden
Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Sabrina McLaughlin (27), Mascoutah
No Seat Belt – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Jody Hawkins (35), New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Kathleen dclore (62), Percy
Speeding – Rt. 161 and 6th/Steinkamp – Catherine Risley (33), Shiloh