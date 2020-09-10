Pritzker: Positivity rate decrease needed before mitigations roll back

Illinoisans should also get their flu shot in the coming days as well, officials noted.

By JERRY NOWICKI

Capitol News Illinois

[email protected]

SPRINGFIELD – Will and Kankakee Counties must lower their rolling COVID-19 test positivity rate by about one more percentage point before restrictions on economic activity can be lifted, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday at a COVID-19 update in Chicago.

Those counties, which make up Region 7 of the state’s reopening plan, had a 7.5 percent seven-day average positivity rate as of Monday, but it will need to decrease to 6.5 percent before coronavirus mitigations such as closures of indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars can be lifted.

Region 4 of the reopening plan, however, continues to see its positivity rate increase, moving to 10.1 percent as of Monday. The only other region above 7 percent is north-central Illinois, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, which sat at 7.2 percent as of Monday.

“Last week I highlighted the trend over the previous two weeks that nine of our 11 regions had seen increases in positivity rates,” Pritzker said Thursday. “I’m pleased to say that over the last seven days, most of our regions have seen a slight decrease in their positivity rates, with only three seeing a statistically significant increase.”

Statewide, the positivity rate was 3.8 percent as of Thursday.

Pritzker said economic restoration cannot happen until the virus is under control.

“Unless we get it under control, either by people following the doctor’s recommended mitigations or with an effective treatment or a vaccine, we will be fighting to save the Titanic with a plastic bucket,” he said. “Because there’s no national strategy, it’s up to us – every individual and every city and every business in Illinois – to slow the rate of infection across the state, wear a mask. Watch your distance, don’t exceed capacity limits.”

Illinoisans should also get their flu shot in the coming days as well, officials noted.

IDPH announced 29 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours in people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 90s. There were 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus among 48,982 test results reported.

That brought the total confirmed cases since the pandemic reached Illinois to 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths among more than 4.5 million recorded test results.

At the end of Wednesday, Sept. 9, the total number of persons hospitalized for the virus in the state grew to 1,609, including 346 in intensive care unit beds and 141 on ventilators. All numbers remained slightly above their pandemic lows and well off their highs.