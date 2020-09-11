42-Year-Old Male Found Dead In County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUUNTY – On Sept. 10, at approximately 10:15 pm corrections officers performing lockdowns in a cell block discovered a 42-year-old male unresponsive in his cell. Efforts were made to revive the subject, but he was pronounced deceased at the jail.

Preliminary investigation has found that the subject returned to his cell alone, and appears to have taken his own life with a bed sheet. Detainees were out in the recreation area of the cell block under supervision, but individual cells were not required to be checked at the time this occurred.

The subject had been in custody for 6 days on drug and burglary charges and was listed as homeless at the time of his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Department does not release the names of suicide victims, and an autopsy is pending.

“No one wants to see anyone reach a point in their life where they feel suicide is the answer to their problems. Our staff makes every effort to assist people in crisis and place them on special watches for their own protection and speak with a counselor,” stated St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson. “Any time an incident like this occurs, we will review our actions and policies to see if anything can be done to prevent this from happening again.”