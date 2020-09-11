Christ Bros. Worker Struck by Vehicle on Rt. 127

The Illinois State Police reported that on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11:25 a.m. a pedestriam was struck by a vehicle on Illinois Rt. 127

According to authorities, a Christ Bros construction worker was assigned to flagger duties on Illinois Route 127 southbound, just south of the town of Donnellson.

Jerry A. Thacker, 60, of Mulberry Grove, IL, driving a Maroon 1995 Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling southbound on Rt. 127 in the same area. Thacker struck the construction worker with the front driver side of the vehicle. The worker was identified as Hiram L. Renfro, 74, from Donnellson, IL

Renfro was airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Thacker refused medical attention.

Thacker was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Scott’s Law (Failure to Yield to Construction Workers and Disobeying a Flagger in a Construction Zone.