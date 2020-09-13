Trenton Leaders Exploring Various Economic Development Avenues

By Dennis Grubaugh

Illinois Business Journal

The City of Trenton is small, but it’s got some big potential, City Administrator John Marquart says.

Marquart, who arrived in October after a stint as Shiloh village administrator, has been busy pursuing projects involving the community’s three tax increment financing districts, a business district and the city’s pool and park.

The business district became effective on Jan. 1, with the city collecting an additional 1 percent sales tax from affected businesses. That money is placed into a fund to redevelop the district, which includes the downtown, middle portion of the city and the area along Illinois Route 160 headed north all the way to the interchange with U.S. 50.

“It is a pretty good-size district and it will help us create some retail and business opportunities,” Marquart said.

A prime example is the Dairy King, which is wrapping up $740,000 in improvements on the southeast corner of Broadway (Old 50) and Illinois Route 160.

Owners Brad and Michelle Maue operate a restaurant there as well as one in nearby Breese, Ill.

Expansion of the restaurant was a necessity in Trenton.

“Cars would be lined up to the street,” Marquart said.

A second drive-through lane was constructed, and two neighboring houses were purchased by the business and razed for a parking area behind the restaurant.

“They have some finish work and a little bit of landscaping, then their project is done,” Marquart said.

The city’s redevelopment agreement calls for the Clinton County community to reimburse the business over 15 years, up to 60 percent of $430,000 starting the first year after the deal was signed.

Marquart took on the role formerly held by Doug Brimm, who left for a similar post in Columbia, Ill. Marquart is building on a lot of what Brimm started but otherwise has a clean slate working with Mayor Kyle Jones and the City Council.

Marquart said he knew Trenton, a town of around 3,000 people, only from his relationship with Brimm, who always seemed busy.

“I knew there were a lot of things on the point. I came over a couple of times to visit while I was going through the process and it seemed like a good fit.”

His economic development toolkit includes three TIF districts. The main one generally runs east-west and includes larger tracts along Broadway and points north and south. Property values have increased each year in the district, he said.

A second TIF covers ground annexed into the city that is primarily farmland on the west side of town.

Trenton recently filed a grant application under the Build Illinois program to do a downtown improvement project in front of City Hall.

Under the plan, drainage and parking improvements will be made to Broadway (Old 50) from Washington to Main street. Decorative landscape and lighting will be a part.

“On both sides, we’ll push back parking from the street. The back ends of the cars will be a little bit further off Broadway. There will be better visibility as they pull out from the parking spot, plus pedestrians will be better able to see traffic going east and west.”

In addition, sidewalks will be adapted to requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The city is seeking a $735,000 grant to help pay for the work but intends to move forward regardless.

Other work is planned at Trenton City Park where the pool was closed this year by the virus. The city will be applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program (OSLAD) state grant to do improvements.

Trenton would have to share costs 50-50 under terms of the grant. The community was reviewing bids at month’s end.

The city hopes to redo the deck and replace the liner on the pool, which last had serious work about a dozen years ago, he said.

Meanwhile, a park boosters organization is planning a contribution toward the pool work and is working to replace and expand a playground area as well as install an ADA-approved sidewalk to get to the area.

“We hope to have that done by the end of September,” Marquart said.