Allen E. Stein, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 12, 1935 in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home.

Allen was a retired grain farmer. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, St. John Fireside Club, Mascoutah Evening Lion’s Club, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, served seven years on the Mascoutah Community Unit District 19 School Board and a four year veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ida, nee Krausz, Stein, a grandson, Andrew Stein, sister, Marilyn (Wesley) Fischer and brother-in-law, William Lindauer.

Surviving are his wife, Rosa L., nee Beam, Stein who he married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 22, 1957; his children, Michael (Michelle) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Jason (Angie) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Renee and partner, Patrick Gallagher of Somis, CA; seven grandchildren, Alissa (Dan) Crowe, Lindsey (Ben) Essenpreis, Eric Stein and Olivia Bateman, Alex (Kara) Stein, Lacey Frerking and Juan, Leah Bussen, Sophia Stein; five great grandchildren, Lydia, Garret and Colton Crowe, Lucas and Alivia Essenpreis; two brothers, Donald (Connie) Stein of O’Fallon, IL, Darryl (Jo) Stein of Mascoutah, IL; two sisters, Marlene Lindauer of Smithton, IL, Carol Jean (Kenneth) Stumpf of Freeburg, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Unity Hospice, 1604 Eastport Plaza, Suite 102, Collinsville, IL 62234 or Visiting Angels of Metro East, 347 Covington Dr. Suite. A, Waterloo, IL 62298. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with Darryl Stein officiating. A public graveside service with military honors will be held in Mascoutah City Cemetery at 12 PM Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL