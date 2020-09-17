Counting Our Community’s Citizens in the 2020 Census

By Marilyn Welch

Mascoutah Historical Society

MASCOUTAH – Since the early years of our country we have taken a count of our population every ten years, and 2020 is the 24th time our country will have done this! In the 1970s, Mascoutah was the United States Center of Population!

The 2020 Census will determine Mascoutah’s congressional representation, affect hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact our Mascoutah community for the next decade. Your few minutes of time and can make a huge difference in the future of this community.

Our 2020 Census also will record information for us and for our future generations – who we are, where we live, and so much more.

Every month our Mascoutah Heritage Museum receives requests, not only from local residents, but from people all over our country, requesting information about a family member who at one time lived in our town.

Many times we find some leads to our answers just a fingertip away as we search our US Census records for Mascoutah.

In honor of the 2020 Census, we at the Heritage Museum share how the US census has helped us learn about people who have lived in our community.

Tallying Up Our Mascoutah Residents for the 19th Time

Our town was established in 1837. In a letter telling about his 1839 immigration with his and four other families from their German village, a young man stated that Mascoutah then had only three buildings and eleven residents! Since then, we have shown periods of growth and loss of population.

Look over the numerical total of the US Census records representing the citizens of our town who were counted and contributed to our town.

1839 – 11—–Founders of our town

1850 – 383—–Following revolutions in Germany at this time

1860 – 2,076

1870 – 1,790—–Following our Civil War

1880 – 2,558

1890 – 2,032

1900 – 2,171

1910 – 1,081

1920 – 2,343—–End of World War I

1930 – 2,311

1940 – 2,294

1950 – 3,009—–End of World War II

1960 – 3,625

1970 – 5,045—–Center of Population in the US!

1980 – 4,962

1990 – 5,511

2000 – 5,659

2010 – 7,483

2020 – Everyone who lives here today!

Some of these census records are a researcher’s “aha!”, giving so much information about the ancestor or individual we are trying to learn about, local facts which we may find in some past census records including names and ages of people living in the house; where and when they were born; when and from where they immigrated; their current citizenship; their occupations; when they were married; the location and household data; if the house was rented or owned, and if they were living on a farm.

Discovering More in Some Records

In 1850 the census asked how many pigs and livestock were owned. We can compare one family to others to get a sense for how well off they might have been.

We get a glimpse into the technology used in 1930 – that census asked whether people owned a radio. The same census asked whether anyone in the household had been a member of the military and in which war or expedition they participated.

Reading the list of occupations over the years is interesting because many of these no longer exist. (Did you know that Pearl Schnitzmeier was our local telephone company switchboard operator?)

Emerging from the Depression, the 1940 census asked about income and employment: how well off your family was, the value of your land, the number of livestock farmers owned, and what crops they grew.

Standing Up and Being Counted

The Mascoutah Historical Society asks you to include yourself in our 2020 Census. You are important to your community, to your neighbors, and to your family – even those descendants you may never get to know!

Go to https://2020census.gov to fill out your Census. It’s easy and only takes a couple of minutes.