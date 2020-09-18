U.S. News Names McKendree a Top Regional University in Four Categories

LEBANON – McKendree University continues to rank among the top Midwest regional universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 “Best Colleges” edition. U.S. News rated 545 participating institutions in the Regional Universities category nationwide, including 156 in the Midwest. McKendree remains among the top third of the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest, at number 51, up slightly from last year (53).

U.S. News defines this category as institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate and some master’s degree programs but few doctoral programs. The rankings are split into four regions: North, South, West and Midwest.

McKendree University was again recognized among the “Best Value Schools,” “Best Colleges for Veterans” and is a “Top Performer on Social Mobility” among schools in the Midwest for economically disadvantaged students. According to U.S. News, “Best Value Schools” take into account both academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid. The “Best Colleges for Veterans” are certified for the G.I. Bill, participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, must enroll a minimum of 20 or more undergraduate veterans or active duty service members, and rank in the top half of its Best Colleges overall category. “Top Performer on Social Mobility” schools are more successful than others at enrolling and graduating students who receive Pell Grants.

The 2021 U.S. News “Best Colleges” guide examines how accredited four-year institutions nationwide compare among widely accepted indicators of excellence, assessing 17 measures of academic quality. Statistical measures of quality also include student-faculty ratio and the average federal load debt of graduates. Over the past 36 years, the rankings have become a comprehensive tool for students and their parents in their search for the right college or university.

The full 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings and data are now online at usnews.com/colleges. The “Best Colleges 2021” guidebook is scheduled to be in bookstores by late October.