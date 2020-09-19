COVID-19 To Be Held in Moody Park

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Stepped up efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health to increase opportunities for people interested in being tested for coronavirus will include two days this week at Moody Park, 525 South Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights.

The IDPH is offering the tests from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25, at the park, free of charge with no appointment necessary.

Additionally on Friday, September 25, drive-through testing will be administered by professionals with the Hospital Sisters Health System, by appointment only, from 8 a.m. until noon then again from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at its St. Elizabeth’s Urgicare facility located at 1512 Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, the number to call to set up a test there being (618) 234-2120.

COVID-19 testing is still available on a drive-through basis seven days a week at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. without an appointment. This location just a few minutes west of Fairview Heights can be reached by taking Interstate 64 toward St. Louis then using Exit 4A and following the signs.

St, Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern stated last week that the rolling seven-day average for the COVID-19 positivity test rate in the county was at six percent with the specific rate for Friday, September 18, being 6.5 percent, both, “the best numbers we’ve seen” in 189 days of presenting such information on the daily briefings held on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. and presented by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

On that same day, however, the regional positivity rate was still higher at eight percent with the individual totals from the neighboring counties included in this being over 12 percent for Clinton, Washington, Bond and Randolph.

Calling for a more concerted effort on the part of those other counties to bring their totals down, St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons said he felt the figures cited by Kern indicate that the mitigation efforts in St. Clair have finally begun to lead things in a more positive direction.