Mascoutah Rotary Club Holds Fundraiser For New Playground Spinner

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

The Mascoutah Rotary Club began selling raffle tickets with proceeds going to install a “special needs inclusive spinner” at Scheve Park. The playground spinner, similar to a small, flat merry-go-round, is specifically designed for children in wheelchairs and is American Disabilities Association compliant. It will be located in the Children’s Playground at the park.

A grant received by the Rotary Club will pay for a portion on the spinner. The additional funds needed will be provided by the Rotary Club Raffle, as well as support from the Mascoutah Lions Club and the Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA).

Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or 6 for $100. The first prize is $2,500 (max) or 1/2 of the proceeds; 2nd prize is an Illinois Golf Bag; and the third prize is $50.

Tickets are sold by Rotary Club members and at the following locations:

Daubers

Citizens’s Community Bank

Flowers, Balloons, Etc.

Mascoutah Senior Center

Mascoutah Steak House

The drawing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at approximately 8 p.m. after the Rotary Club meeting. You need not be present to win.