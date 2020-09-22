Basketball May Be Banned in New Baden Streets

By: Julie Laakko

[email protected]

While not on the agenda, one of the main topics of discussion at the end of the Village Board meeting on Monday, September 21 was the permittance of permanent basketball hoops and playing basketball in New Baden streets.

Trustee Tom Kuhn brought the topic up, saying he has heard concerns from citizens who have suddenly been receiving $750 fines in the past month for installing basketball poles on city property between the street and the sidewalk in front of their homes. He wanted to be able to provide accurate information to these citizens when asked about these sudden, unexplained fines.

However, it was pointed out that those cited for violating the ordinance are fully aware of why they are being fined, as any time a letter goes out it must include four items: a statement of the problem, the ordinance that has been violated, the consequences if they do not fix it, and the date by which it must be fixed.

Chief Building & Zoning Official Jerry Green explained that, while the basketball courts on New Baden streets with portable basketball hoops are not really allowed either, the village does not address these until they become a problem. The situations that have been addressed are a matter of encroachment, as these individuals built a permanent concreted pole on city property.

Attorney Doug Gruenke said, “A couple of ordinances come into play. One is an ordinance that is not typically enforced, there is an ordinance that prohibits playing basketball or any other games in the street. The second is you cannot install anything in a right of way or over the right of way that is a permanent structure.”

Trustee Randy Linthicum pointed out that several portable basketball hoops on wheels have blown over, and that could be seen as a safety issue. He asked if a tube in the ground that a basketball pole could be inserted into and removed from would be considered portable. The problem still stands that they would be digging into city property, and there may be underground lines in the easement.

As of right now, New Baden can technically enforce the ordinance that prohibits any games in the street as well as the encroachment ordinance. Ultimately, the board needs to decide if they want to pull all games off of the street or change the ordinance. Gruenke did warn the board that, if they allow streetgames, those playing in the street become intended and permitted users of the street, like pedestrians, and the village loses immunity if someone is hurt and decides to sue. The topic may come up again.

Also on Monday, the board voted to participate in The Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program. The Local CURE Program is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund financial assistance Illinois has received from the federal government. New Baden is eligible for up to $138,156 in reimbursement for expenses related to Covid-19. Some of these expenses involve personnel expenses, expenses from making the environment more Covid-friendly, and the extra equipment for EMT and police. Village Administrator Erika Kennett has been attending webinars and talking to other communities to see what else the village can seek reimbursements for. Any money that New Baden does not use will go to other communities.

During the meeting the board also voted on whether or not to increase the spending authority of the Village Administrator from $5,000 to $10,000. Trustee Taylor Zurliene said that, while he understands the justification for public works as he manages a facility and is aware that prices are only rising, he had reservations about going from five thousand to ten thousand. He suggested, instead, creating documents to prove that a situation was an emergency to allow the Village Administrator to go over $5000, rather than increasing the spending authority.

Mayor Christy Picard said that would be too much bureaucracy, and the point of the increase is to limit the number of times the board has meetings while making it easier to handle situations as quickly as possible, especially in cases of emergency.

One example is when the air conditioning went out in village hall. They were able to get the air conditioning fixed for $5,000. However, if it had been any more, they would have had to hold a special meeting in order to get the system repaired. An emergency village board meeting must give the board members at least 48 hours of advance notice.

Randy Linthicum said that the board has a meeting every two weeks, so he does not see a reason to up the spending limit. Especially since they have only ever had to do so once in the past. However, that one situation was a broken lawn mower, and the board had to hold a special meeting just to replace a part on the mower.

Trustee Bob Oster said, “I feel like the people we have in charge of those areas are reliable and responsible so I do not have an issue with it.” Linthicum agreed saying if they entrust individuals with leadership roles, then they should also trust them on matters of emergency.

Mayor Picard did remind the board that, even if the increase is to make emergency situations more manageable, the $10,000 is not strictly for emergencies. If they increase the spending authority of the village administrator to $10,000, then the village administrator can spend $10,000. However, she also promised that even an expense of $3,500 would be brought to the board’s attention for the sake of transparency. In the end, all members of the board voted to increase the spending authority to $10,000.

Near the end of the meeting, Randy Linthicum brought up the cracks in many of the roads again, warning that the village is going to be paying hundreds of thousands of dollars repairing the roads if they are not sealed before winter. The delay has been caused by a misunderstanding in where the money for the project would come from. This topic will be discussed in more detail at the next board meeting.

Randy Linthicum also mentioned that, coming into town from the west, there has been a group of people weed whacking the sides of the road to make it look nice. The board praised them for their work on the sides of the road as well as for their work at the park, where they have been pulling weeds around monuments and benches. It is something these individuals do every year, and the board is grateful for their work saying, while it is not something a lot of people notice, they would definitely notice if it was not done.