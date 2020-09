Mascoutah Police Report: September 11 thru September 17

Friday, Sept. 11

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 200 block N. John/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – S. 8th/Watkins

Public Service Calls – Rt. 4 & Airport/Donovan

Reckless Driving – 10th & Park Dr./Donovan

Noise Complaint – 900 block Park Dr./Heinen

Disobey Stop Sign/Uninsured Vehicle – 10th & Hackberry/Donovan – Austin Yates (24), Mascoutah

Saturday, Sept. 12

Noise Complaint – 700 block Dere Bere – Heinen

911 Open Line – 700 block Dere Bere/Heinen

Criminal Damage To Property – 900 block W. State/Donovan

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – Police Dept./Watkins

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Lasica

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 600 block E. Green/Lasica

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Mine/Weinel

DUI-Alcohol – 700 block N. Jefferson/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 1400 block Timberbrook/Heinen

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 500 block N. John/Donovan

911 Hangup Calls – 500 block W. Poplar/Heinen

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Poplar/Weinel – Shaunessy Gatch (43), Wyanet, IL

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Poplar/Weinel – Kyle Jasper (24), Okawville

DUI/Reckless Driving/Flee or Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer/Uninsured Vehicle/Improper Lane Usage/Driving in Wrong Lane/Disobey Stop Sign – 6700 Block Rt. 4/Watkins – Heather Wexell (41), Marine

Uninsured Vehicle – 6th and Harnett/Heinen – Tyler Nickel (26), Smithton

Sunday, Sept. 13

Possession Of A Controlled Substance (Schedule IV Drug) Main & S. Market/Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – S. County/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 9900 block Cessna/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Karch Rd./Rt. 4/Veres

Ambulance Calls – 900 block W. Church/Veres

Noise Complaint – 1200 block Antique/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 200 block Park Dr./Veres

Pedestrian Check – Church & Railway/Watkins

Monday, Sept. 14

Assist Other Agency – 1000 block Benelli/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Bumpers

Funeral Escort – 400 block E. Church/Weck

Neighborhood Disturbance – 100 block W. Patterson/Donovan

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perriin Rd./Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 8600 block Air Terminal Dr./Donovan

Tuesday, Sept. 15

911 Hangup Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft/Glander

Animal Complaint – St. Clair/Glander

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weck

Lock Out -Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf/Weck

Well Being Check – 500 block N. 5th/Glander

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 300 block N. 6th/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 500 block E. South/Sunnquist

Dog at Large – E. Green/Glander – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – S. 5th/Heinen

Domestic Disturbance – 1100 block Beechcraft/Watkins

Thursday, Sept. 17

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Coachlight & 10th/Donovan

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – N. 6th/Weinel

Lock Out -Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Lasica

Evidence – Unclaimed Currency – Police Dept./Steinkamp

Evidence Destruction – Firearms Police Dept./Steinkamp

Noise Complaint – 600 block W. South/Weinel

Found Property – 1000 block W. Main/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres

Ambulance Call – 201 block S. John/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 100 block S. Park St./Veres

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres

Speeding – Jefferson and Oak/Weinel – Ethan Simons (16), Mascoutah