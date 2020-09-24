Meier Appointed to Human Services Committee by Republican Leader

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) was recently appointed to serve on the House Human Services Committee. The committee makes critical decisions concerning the healthcare of our most vulnerable, including Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and many other services important to Illinois residents.

“Providing quality care for our most vulnerable is a top priority for me, even before I took office in 2013,” said Rep. Meier. “I am passionate about ensuring our developmentally disabled who call Murray Center their home continue to receive the care they depend upon each day. I appreciate Leader Durkin appointing me to the House Human Services Committee. The issues concerning human services in Illinois are very important to the people I represent in Southern Illinois, including myself.”

The Human Services Committee established by the Illinois General Assembly, consisting of 20 members from the House of Representatives.