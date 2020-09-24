New Baden Elementary Upgrades School Security

By Julie Laakko

New Baden Elementary School has made a pretty big change to the building this school year. They have moved the front office to the front of the school. The office is now where the music room used to be, and the music room has taken the space where the office was. The change has added a significant amount of security that the school did not have, before.

“It was always unsettling, when someone would walk in and the cafeteria is right there.” Principal Jamie Rahm said. Visitors used to enter through the front door, walk down the hall past the cafeteria and students, and then enter the office. Now, a large brick wall and several locked doors protect the students, and visitors cannot enter the main part of the school without going to the office first.

According to Rahm, visitors to New Baden Elementary must now essentially be buzzed in twice. The front door has a bell to ring for initial access into the school, and visitors will walk into a closed off hall. They must then enter the office to the left of the entrance, as the doors leading to the main part of the school are also locked. Teachers and staff are able to access the school without waiting for the doors to be unlocked by scanning their ID badges at both sets of doors.

This project was made possible through a state grant that matched the $50,000 put forth by the school district. Work started in June and is beginning to wrap up, now. They have recently installed the temporary window in the office, as the permanent window will not be installed until December. While the feature is not possible yet, the permanent window will slide open to allow for pick up and drop off. This way parents who need to drop off medicine or pick up homework do not have to be buzzed inside.

As for the school year, Principal Rahm said it is going well.

“Kids, staff, and parents have done a nice job with masks.” he said, “I know it’s not ideal but the kids have adjusted extremely well.” He also praised the staff and teachers for their help in making the school year work.

“It is always great, the amount of support we get from parents and the community. It makes it much easier.” he said.