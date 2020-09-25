Mascoutah ‘Moms on a Mission’ Member Making a Big Difference

By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

The weather is getting cooler and not everyone is fortunate enough to have a home or even a winter coat to keep warm during these upcoming months. With those individuals in mind, Catherine Domer is collecting blankets and coats for the homeless. She is collecting any coat sizes and, while they do not need to be new, she asks that they be in working condition and without broken zippers.

Those interested in donating can leave the blankets and coats at 1215 West Main Street in Mascoutah. Catherine asks that donations be put along the driveway, in the rock area next to the house, or by the fence on the driveway so that it is not an eyesore from the street. She also asks that those who drop items off leave her a personal message on Facebook, when possible, so that the items do not sit outside for too long. Her Facebook can be found at Damien Catherine Marie Domer. She will be collecting winter clothing items until March.

The Tuesday Woman’s Club has also been participating in this project by making hats for Catherine to deliver with her coats and blankets.

Catherine packs the donated items into her van and, once a week, she drives to Dupo, Illinois, to deliver the items to Moms on a Mission.

According to Catherine, “Moms on a mission (MOMS) is a group of everyday people helping people every day. They are a nonprofit public charity serving a wide demographic of people in a wide variety of ways.” MOMS distributes donated items to the entire Metro East area and provides support to the homeless, veterans, foster kids and families, fire and flood victims, teens, and low income families in nearby communities. MOMS has also been able to drive to and help out in areas of disaster, such as Texas.

Catherine says that MOMS is currently focused on making sure the homeless and less fortunate in our communities will be clothed and warm this winter. Therefore, coats, hats, gloves, and blankets can be dropped off at Catherine’s house or delivered directly to MOMS at 440 McBride Avenue in Dupo, Illinois on drop off days. To find these drop off days, keep an eye on MOMS Facebook page.

MOMS also accepts clothes, furniture, toys, baby items, etc. They accept everything except TV’s, mattresses, drop side cribs, and expired car seats. Any of these items should be brought directly to MOMS in Dupo, as Catherine has just enough room in her van for weekly coat and blanket deliveries.

Catherine also acts as the delivery driver for donations from Toolen’s Running Start in Shiloh, Illinois. Toolen’s Running Start donates their retired running shoes and once their donation box is full they contact Catherine. Catherine either takes them to MOMS or her husband, Damien Domer, takes them directly to downtown St. Louis to distribute them to those who need them. Catherine says a lot of these donations go to downtown Belleville, as well.

“MOMS helps the surrounding communities in so many different ways!” Catherine said, “From food baskets during holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, to gifts for Christmas, Save the Dance for prom for families that can’t afford outfits, to back to school programs, adoption programs, to helping the homeless and folks with disaster relief and so much more!”

Catherine first heard about Moms on a Mission about five years ago, when she saw a post about “Blessing Bags” made for homeless women.

“It hit home as I have once been in a very tough situation, myself, when I was younger.” Catherine explained. She brought the Blessing Bags idea up to her HEARTS homeschooling community and together they made Blessing Bags and distributed them with the MOMS crew. For safety reasons, Catherine’s husband usually went to downtown St. Louis to help serve, but he has not been able to do so in about a year.

Catherine used to collect anything to deliver to MOMS, but the generosity of the community often left Catherine with more items than she could store and deliver. Not to mention, before COVID, her job did not allow her to travel to Dupo for deliveries. Now she has contacted MOMS and they have agreed to personally meet her every Friday to take the coats and blankets donated from Mascoutah.

“This time of year is always tough, and it’s where others need us the most. Not just the homeless, but folks who can’t afford to heat their homes, or place coats on themselves or their children’s backs.” Catherine said. With her weekly deliveries, Catherine has made it very easy for those who have to help those in need this time of year.