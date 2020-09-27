MFD To Hold Annual Mulligan & Chili But With A Different Look

By Pamela Rensing

Just like most events that have been held during the pandemic, the annual Mascoutah Fire Department Annual Mulligan & Chili will also look different this year.

The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Due to the current COVID restrictions and social distancing needs, the following changes were made:

• There will be no inside dining

• The only menu items will be Mulligan and Chili

• Drive thru pickup only

• No personal containers will be allowed (MVFC will provide containers)

• Quantities are limited

There are four ways to place your order:

• Call in Pre-Order – Call 566-2970

• Send a letter to: Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Company, PO BOX 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Please include your name, phone number, and quantities needed of either Mulligan or Chili

• Online orders will be available Oct. 1 thru Oct. 18 at www.mascoutahfd.org. Turkey raffle tickets will also be available at that website.

• Orders can be placed with local firefighters.

Prices are for both Mulligan or Chili are: Quart – $7:00, Gallon – $24.00. *Please remember that no personal containers will be allowed. The fire department will provide containers. Turkey raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The department will accept Cash, Check or Credit Card.

The drive thru will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Entrance and exits will be marked. Members of the department will confirm your order and direct you so that your order will be brought to your car. You will not have to leave your car.