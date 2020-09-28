June Marilyn Riess, nee Schaefer, 94, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 11, 1926 in Lebanon, IL died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Aperion Care in Mascoutah.

June was a retired budget analyst for the Military Airlift Command at Scott AFB, IL. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, St. John Ever Faithful Evening Guild, serving many years as president, St. John Fireside Club, she served on various church and community committees throughout her life and delivered meals on wheels for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Clara, nee Scott, Schaefer, her husband, Roland E. Riess whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Dec. 1, 1946 and who died July 27, 2005, two sisters and five brothers.

Surviving are her children, Pamela (Phil) Gustafson of Hilton Head, SC, Deborah (Kim) Roam of Grain Valley, MO, Valerie (Thomas) Collom of Belleville, IL, Eric (Jill) Riess of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Matthew Gustafson, Caleb (Jennifer) Roam, Tess Roam, Weslee (Nick) Dodds, Zachary Collom, Hannah, Jessi, Riley, Nicholas Riess; three great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Roam, Imogen Roam, Eleanor Dodds; a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home and at church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so. All visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Visitation: 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Friday, Sept. 25 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL