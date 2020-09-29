Lab, X-ray Imaging & Physical Therapy Services Resume at Convenient Care in New Baden

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese announces the resumption of lab, imaging and physical therapy services at the New Baden Convenient Care clinic, located 211 East Hanover in New Baden.

Lab and X-ray imaging hours of operation are Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. Lab and imaging services are not offered at this location on Sundays and holidays. To make an appointment for physical therapy at the New Baden location, call 618-526-5436.

For those needing to see a provider for a non-emergency illness, those hours will remain the same: Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Sundays and holidays.

“We understand people have many health care needs and we never want anyone to forgo or delay seeking medical care. We are excited to offer our outpatient services once again at a convenient, accessible and safe location,” said Zach Yoder, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

For the safety of all, Convenient Care continues to take numerous safety precautions. Patient temperatures will be taken at the door and each person will be asked additional COVID-19 related screening questions. All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are asked to social distance while in the waiting room.

Visitor guidelines will be the same as the hospital’s guidelines for similar outpatient services. Convenient Care patients are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have support persons wait outside until services are complete. Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients or those with a developmental disability.

The types of illnesses and injuries that can be treated at the Convenient Care clinic include:

Allergies and asthma

Broken fingers and toes

Bronchitis

Minor cuts needing stitches

Earaches and eye infections

Fevers and flu

Headaches

Sinus infections

Skin rashes and infections

Sore throats and coughs

Sprains and strains

Stomach ailments

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting or diarrhea

Most other minor injuries and illnesses

For more information on services at New Baden Convenient Care, please see the following contact details:

Clinical services provided by a medical provider – 618-588-2900

Outpatient lab and X-ray imaging – 618-588-7000

Outpatient physical therapy – 618-526-5436

The hospital strongly encourages the community to continue to comply with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directives to help our community and our health care professionals remain healthy.