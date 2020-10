Mascoutah Police Blotter: Sept. 18 thru Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 18

Assist Other Agency – 700 block E. South/Weck

Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main/Glander

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weck

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Weck

Assist Other Agency – W. Church/Bumpers

Missing Person/Adult Female – 400 block Illinois

Traffic Accident – Poplar & August /Sunnquist

Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr./Rettig

911 Open Line – 1100 block W. Main/Bumpers

Saturday, Sept. 19

Theft-Control – 900 block W. South/Sunnquist

Disturbance – Hayden & Beller/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr./Rettig

Found Property – 9700 block Hayden/Glander

Disturbance – 500 block Falling Leaf/Weck

Verbal Disturbance – Coachlight/Glander

Lock Out -Vehicle – I-64/Weck

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 200 block E. Phillips/Rettig

Sunday, Sept. 20

Information – 300 block Douglas/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Suspicious Person – Mason & Mortar/Sunnquist

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd./Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 200 block Aaron/Sunnquist

Suspicious Person – Main & Jefferson/Glander

Information – High School/Sunnquist

Monday, Sept. 21

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 100 block E. Main/Heinen

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 500 block E. Main/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – 8400 block Machine Shop/Watkins

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 300 block Douglas/Veres

Theft-Stolen Property – 800 block Daniel/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Veres

Suspicious Phone Calls – 400 block S. Railway/Lasica

Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia/Improper Display of License Plate/Failure to Signal When Required/License Not on Person – Church & Jefferson and Patterson & Jefferson/Veres – Dustin Robertson (34), Belleville

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – S. Market/Lasica

Juvenile Complaint – 100 block S. County/Donovan

Ordinance – Animal At Large – 100 block W. Main/Heinen

911 Open Line – W. Patterson/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Market & State/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 500 block N. 5th/Veres

Public Service Call – Legion Dr./Watkins

Dog at Large – 1st Block E. Green/Heinen – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Lasica

Well Being Check – Rt. 4/Weck

Animal Complaint – Fox Run/Glander

Well Being Check – 600 block N. 1st/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 100 block Perrottet/Glander

Information – 1000 block W. Harnett/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 600 block N. 4th/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – I-64 Ramp/Rt. 4/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block S. 5th/Rettig

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Mascoutah Plaza/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Gulfstream/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 700 block E. Church/Bumpers

Motorist Assist – Jefferson & Fuesser/Sirtak

Dog at Large – Fox Run/Glander – Autumn Olsen (45), Mascoutah

Thursday, Sept. 24

Property Damage – 900 block Park Dr./Rettig

Suicidal Subject – 2000 block Nathan/Glander

Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block E. Main/Sirtak

Vandalism – 200 block N. Market/Sirtak

Child Custody Dispute – 9600 block Quapaw/Glander

Found Property – 1200 block W. Main/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4 /Sirtak

Retail Theft – 9700 block Hayden/Rettig

Ambulance Call – E. Green/Bumpers

Juvenile Complaint – 1200 block Gulfstream/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Rettig

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Rettig