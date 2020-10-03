St. Clair Square Shooter Apprehended

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – On Friday, October 2, the shooting suspect from August 18 at St. Clair Square was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Milwaukee, WI.

The suspect had been identified by the Fairview Heights Detectives with assistance from Belleville Police Detectives. A thorough investigation was completed by the FHPD and on August 28 the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Maximillion T. Williams, 23, of Milwaukee, WI with the following offenses:

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

Bond was set at $500,000

The charges stem from a shooting incident on Tuesday, August 18, at approximately 3:10 pm, when officers responded to the St. Clair Square Mall food court for a disturbance between two males.

When officers arrived, they learned one of the males had a handgun and had fired gunshots just outside the food court entrance, causing an exterior window to shatter. Both males had run from the area when officers arrived. Preliminary information revealed that the two males were acquainted with each other and had been arguing before the shots were fired.

A preliminary search was conducted; one of the male participants in the disturbance and a witness were located outside the main mall entrance. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Fairview Heights Police Department. No firearm was located.

The mall was then locked down for a thorough search to locate the suspect who fired the gun. He was not found and at that time believed to have fled from the mall before the officer’s arrived. As of 4:30 pm, the mall has reopened and is secure.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

During the on-going investigation, Detectives had learned that Williams had been in the Metro East visiting family members at the time of the shooting. After the arrest warrant was issued against him, the FHPD partnered with US Marshals to assist in apprehending Williams, as it was learned he had fled back to Wisconsin after the shooting.

The FHPD would like to thank the US Marshals Service and the Belleville Police Department for their assistance in this case. The FHPD takes any act of violence in our community as a serious affront to our way of life and will tirelessly investigate these acts to bring the suspects to justice.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*